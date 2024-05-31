Plastic Surgeon Tells Us How Melania Trump Likely Achieved Her Drastic Transformation

Former First Lady Melania Trump's nearly unrecognizable throwback photos have sparked plastic surgery rumors on numerous occasions. In particular, one post on X, formerly known as Twitter, has convinced people that Melania went under the knife. When The List showed the viral post to Dr. Dan Yamini, a board-certified Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon of Visthetic Surgery Institute and Med Spa, he couldn't deny that Melania had undergone a stunning transformation.

Dr. Yamini asserted that Melania may have gotten plastic surgery on her face, explaining, "The slant of the eyes and the cheekbones upward and pulled back could be explained with a facelift and eyelid surgery designed to shift the cheekbones and the outer corner of the eyes higher and pulled tighter." He added: "A face and neck lift will also explain her more chiseled and defined cheeks and jawline," further noting that Melania's narrower nose could be attributed to a rhinoplasty.

Why does Melania Trump have an alien look?

Quite a bit of plastic surgery. pic.twitter.com/dCg04iGIEP — Mynameis...Miro (@zg4ever) February 3, 2024

However, when Melania spoke to GQ in 2016, she vehemently denied having any plastic surgery done. She attributed her transformation through the years to a healthy lifestyle and good skincare. The former FLOTUS also admitted that she wasn't a huge fan of cosmetic procedures that were done with injections, reasoning, "I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerve." Furthermore, Melania said that she would follow in her mother's footsteps and let herself "age gracefully." However, Dr. Yamini believed that Melania may have gotten some maintenance procedures similar to the ones she claimed to avoid because of their damaging effects.

