Plastic Surgeon Tells Us How Melania Trump Likely Achieved Her Drastic Transformation
Former First Lady Melania Trump's nearly unrecognizable throwback photos have sparked plastic surgery rumors on numerous occasions. In particular, one post on X, formerly known as Twitter, has convinced people that Melania went under the knife. When The List showed the viral post to Dr. Dan Yamini, a board-certified Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon of Visthetic Surgery Institute and Med Spa, he couldn't deny that Melania had undergone a stunning transformation.
Dr. Yamini asserted that Melania may have gotten plastic surgery on her face, explaining, "The slant of the eyes and the cheekbones upward and pulled back could be explained with a facelift and eyelid surgery designed to shift the cheekbones and the outer corner of the eyes higher and pulled tighter." He added: "A face and neck lift will also explain her more chiseled and defined cheeks and jawline," further noting that Melania's narrower nose could be attributed to a rhinoplasty.
Why does Melania Trump have an alien look?
However, when Melania spoke to GQ in 2016, she vehemently denied having any plastic surgery done. She attributed her transformation through the years to a healthy lifestyle and good skincare. The former FLOTUS also admitted that she wasn't a huge fan of cosmetic procedures that were done with injections, reasoning, "I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerve." Furthermore, Melania said that she would follow in her mother's footsteps and let herself "age gracefully." However, Dr. Yamini believed that Melania may have gotten some maintenance procedures similar to the ones she claimed to avoid because of their damaging effects.
Melania Trump may have achieved her transformation through cosmetic procedures
Dr. Yamini exclusively told The List that if Melania Trump didn't get cosmetic surgery done for her transformation, she probably got smaller procedures done to achieve similar results. The expert asserted that the former First Lady's voluminous facial structure could be the aftermath of using hyaluronic acid face fillers.
The plastic surgeon also offered another theory for her fuller face. "Sometimes the same effect can be achieved with fat grafting where her own body fat is injected throughout the face to enhance the volume," he explained. "This can explain the fuller lips and cheeks and even the forehead." In Melania's 2016 GQ interview, she stressed that she had never used any Botox whatsoever. However, Dr. Yamini believes that she may have undergone the procedure to achieve her rather stone-faced expression, despite her claims to the contrary.
He further reasoned that if she hadn't gone under the knife for a face or a neck lift, she may have used a "threat lift" AKA thread lift to get similar results. The doctor elaborated, "These minimally invasive absorbable sutures provide a dramatic but temporary lift around the eyes, cheekbones, jawline and neck regions." Dr. Yamini said you could also possibly attribute her flawless and seemingly ageless skin to laser procedures or chemical peels.
The Melania Makeover may not work for everyone
Melania Trump's transformation may have inspired a plastic surgery trend. The trend took off in 2017 after ABC Chicago reported that Houston-native Claudia Sierra got nine plastic surgeries done to look like Melania. While Sierra seemed pleased with her transformation, it may not be for everyone. Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Yamini told The List that Melania's complete transformation may be out of reach for some, even with plastic surgeries.
Dr. Yamini asserted that a surgery hopeful would have to come in with Melania's symmetrical facial features and an identical bone structure to achieve similar results. The doctor shared some plastic surgeries that could help transform those with the prerequisites, saying, "These procedures would include eyebrow lifts, eyelid lifts, face and neck lift, and a nose job to define the nose as well as fat grafting or filler injection to augment the cheeks and lips and chin."
However, these surgeries are far from affordable. Dr. Yamini revealed that the transformation's cost could vary across surgeons and regions, explaining, "Highly experienced facial surgeons in major metropolitan areas may charge you anywhere between $20,000 to $50,000 for each one of these procedures." Additionally, those who go under the knife could expect to rake up hundreds of thousands of dollars in maintenance procedures and multiple surgeries. At the end of the day, Melania isn't the only Trump family member to supposedly get some cosmetic work done. In fact, a cosmetic dermatologist previously told The List that Lara Trump had some obvious cosmetic procedures done herself.