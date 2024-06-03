Inside Sydney Sweeney's Feud With A Hollywood Producer That Worked With Dolly Parton

Sydney Sweeney has become a Hollywood star on the rise, particularly after her roles as Cassie on "Euphoria" and Olivia on "The White Lotus" — she was nominated for an Emmy for both parts. Despite those accolades recognizing her talent on-screen, some people aren't fans of Sweeney. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, though there is the adage, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all."

Advertisement

However, Carol Baum, a film and TV producer and former co-president of Dolly Parton's Sandollar Productions company, doesn't seem to believe in that idea when it comes to Sweeney. In a conversation with Janet Maslin, film critic for The New York Times, Baum referred to Sweeney's rom-com "Anyone But You" as "unwatchable." She also said that she'd brought up Sweeney with her students at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, asking them: "Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty. She can't act. Why is she so hot?" (via Daily Mail). Ouch!

Maslin doubled down on X, formerly Twitter, posting about "Anyone But You" and saying, "It IS unwatchable." Plenty of people called Maslin out, and particularly Baum, for the comments about Sweeney.

Advertisement