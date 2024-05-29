King Frederik's Affair Rumors Explained

The Danish monarchy may be a 1,000-year-old institution, but it's far from a stuffy enterprise. For instance, unlike Britain's King Charles III, Queen Margrethe abdicated in 2024 to allow her son, King Frederik X, to rule. Since ascending the throne, Frederik, who has an affinity for rock music and is famed for sporting a five o'clock shadow, has been praised as a relatable royal for the younger generation.

Indeed, the Danish royals are known for being understated and modest in contrast to the British monarchy, which is renowned for its centuries of traditions of grandeur. Notably, Frederik and his wife, Australian former advertising executive Queen Mary, first met at a pub in Sydney before tying the knot in 2004. Their low-key marriage appeared to be a fairytale — or a Hallmark movie — come true. But while they differ somewhat from the opulent British royal family, the Danish royals still lead incredibly lavish lives. This includes schmoozing with celebs, which, for Frederik, blighted his otherwise favorable public image.

King Frederik X's relationship with Queen Mary suffered a blow when the former was accused of having an affair with Genoveva Casanova, a Mexican socialite. Though the rumors have been denied by those involved, it continues to haunt the royal couple. Here are the King Frederik affair rumors, explained.