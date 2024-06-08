Rumored Reasons Behind Donald Trump's Post-White House Weight Loss

The 2024 presidential campaign is unique in that both candidates have to overcome public biases about their age. Donald Trump's strategy for winning back the White House includes pointing out how much more mentally and physically fit he is than President Joe Biden. On Biden's November 2023 birthday, Trump released a letter from his doctor proclaiming him in excellent health; a month later, Trump claimed he was healthier than Barack Obama in the doctor's opinion. Per US News & World Report, the report stated Trump had even dropped a few pounds since he was in office: "President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule."

It's true the former president is looking slimmer than he did when he was sitting behind the Oval Office desk. But what accounts for his new silhouette? A few theories are out there — some with definite merit, and others a little more eyebrow-raising. For instance, Trump's outfit during the Sneaker-Con event in February 2024, where he promoted his new line of gold high-tops, drew attention. Some viral photos of the event showed a strange bulge around the waistline visible under both his blazer and his white shirt. Was this a bulletproof vest — or, perhaps, a girdle disguising an unwanted roll of belly fat?

There are other possible methods Trump may have tried to reduce his BMI. He hasn't divulged his secrets yet, but maybe that'll be part of his campaign fundraising strategy.

