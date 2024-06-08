Lavish Wedding Gifts Katie Holmes Received After Tying The Knot With Tom Cruise

According to E! News, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's Italian wedding was attended by many of their fellow celebrities, including Jim Carrey, Will Smith, and David and Victoria Beckham. Brooke Shields — with whom Tom Cruise previously had a public falling out after he criticized her on TV for using antidepressants — was also in attendance. (They made up after Cruise went over to her place and apologized. She was later invited by the couple to attend their wedding.) "Of course, I was gonna say yes to that," Shields said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I was like, 'Yes. I will — as long as I'm not the something old!'"

But she did bring something old at the request of Katie Holmes: a vintage ring mirror which took Shields a few weeks to find. "I had to like hunt antique places to find the perfect gift for her," Shields divulged. Explaining her wedding present, "It was a little compact that you put [on] a ring... So you're supposed to be able to look at their reflection in it and have it around their finger," she shared. "It was Victorian and it was really beautiful."

Despite some pushback from fans regarding her presence at TomKat's wedding, Shields told Jenny McCarthy on her radio show that she was glad to have witnessed the special occasion with her husband Chris Henchy. To be honest, she wouldn't have missed it for the world. "First of all, if you get invited to that wedding, you go," the "Blue Lagoon" star quipped.

