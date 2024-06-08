Lavish Wedding Gifts Katie Holmes Received After Tying The Knot With Tom Cruise
The wedding of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise now feels like a distant memory for some of us, but during the height of the "TomKat" craze, it was pretty much all anyone could talk about. In June 2005, Cruise announced their plans to marry at a press conference for "War of the Worlds" in Paris, where he had just popped the question to Holmes after a mere two months of dating. "Yes, I proposed to her," Cruise confirmed, via People. "Today is a magnificent day for me. I'm engaged to a magnificent woman." They tied the knot at a castle in Italy on November 18, 2006 with dozens of guests in attendance. Indeed, it was a grand and star-studded affair, with E! News reporting that the whole thing cost the former couple a shocking $3 million. (It's hard to say whether that was a good investment, given that Holmes and Cruise's marriage only lasted six years. They divorced in 2012.)
As his wedding gift to Holmes, Cruise reportedly surprised his wife with a custom Gulfstream aircraft worth a staggering $20 million, according to The National Enquirer, citing a source. "Tom wanted to come up with the most amazing wedding gift ever, something that would make her life so much better than a big diamond on her finger," the source explained (via Hollywood). And speaking of diamonds, he also gave Holmes an expensive engagement ring when he proposed to her on top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Sweet! But it turns out, it's not just Cruise who showered Holmes with lavish wedding gifts.
Brooke Shields gave Katie Holmes a vintage present
According to E! News, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's Italian wedding was attended by many of their fellow celebrities, including Jim Carrey, Will Smith, and David and Victoria Beckham. Brooke Shields — with whom Tom Cruise previously had a public falling out after he criticized her on TV for using antidepressants — was also in attendance. (They made up after Cruise went over to her place and apologized. She was later invited by the couple to attend their wedding.) "Of course, I was gonna say yes to that," Shields said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I was like, 'Yes. I will — as long as I'm not the something old!'"
But she did bring something old at the request of Katie Holmes: a vintage ring mirror which took Shields a few weeks to find. "I had to like hunt antique places to find the perfect gift for her," Shields divulged. Explaining her wedding present, "It was a little compact that you put [on] a ring... So you're supposed to be able to look at their reflection in it and have it around their finger," she shared. "It was Victorian and it was really beautiful."
Despite some pushback from fans regarding her presence at TomKat's wedding, Shields told Jenny McCarthy on her radio show that she was glad to have witnessed the special occasion with her husband Chris Henchy. To be honest, she wouldn't have missed it for the world. "First of all, if you get invited to that wedding, you go," the "Blue Lagoon" star quipped.
Nicole Kidman sent TomKat an expensive vase
Nicole Kidman's wedding gift to Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes was neither antique nor Victorian like Brooke Shields', but it was certainly worth a lot of money. The "Big Little Lies" star — who was famously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001 — gave the newlyweds her blessing by sending them a special Baccarat crystal vase ahead of their much-awaited ceremony. As reported by In Touch in 2006 (via Hollywood), the gift came with a steep price tag of somewhere between $1,800 to $4,000, and a heartfelt note congratulating the happy couple on their big day. In her book"Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology" in 2015, actor and famous ex-Scientologist Leah Remini revealed that she also shelled out a pretty penny on her wedding gift to Katie Holmes: a personalized keepsake box containing all sorts of wedding memorabilia — including a framed copy of her and Cruise's wedding invitation — which cost the "Kevin Can Wait" alum an easy $2,000, according to ET.
Although Cruise's wedding present was impossible to top (because how can you match a private jet?!), Holmes similarly pulled out all the stops and reportedly gifted her husband a luxury timepiece which she had engraved with the words "I Love You." The watch, a Vacheron Constantin, is a limited edition piece and is priced anywhere between a cool $19,500 to a whopping $147,000, as listed on the company's website. Pretty impressive. Hey Siri, play "Money, Money, Money" by Abba!