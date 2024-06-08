One Of Don Jr.'s College Classmates Made A Wild Claim About Donald Trump

It's impossible to ignore the odd dynamic between Donald Trump and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. On the surface, Don Jr. is the dutiful heir, aggressively defending his father and supporting his wildest claims at every turn. But bubbling just underneath the surface are numerous rumors that paint a picture of a history of angst and even hatred between the pair. In 2016, Scott Melker, Don Jr.'s former college classmate, shared an almost unbelievable narrative on Facebook, which quickly went viral. He alleged that the real estate mogul once visited his eldest son's dorm to take him to a baseball match, naturally attracting a crowd in the process. But, despite the audience, Donald Sr. reportedly treated Don Jr. quite harshly.

As Melker recalled, "Don Jr. opened the door, wearing a Yankee jersey. Without saying a word, his father slapped him across the face, knocking him to the floor in front of all of his classmates. He simply said, 'Put on a suit and meet me outside,' and closed the door," (via Philadelphia Magazine). Melker also added that Don Jr. "despised his father, and hated the attention that his last name afforded him." Naturally, the Trump family vociferously denied the shocking story, but it's worth noting that Melker is only one of multiple sources who claim that Don Jr. has a torrid relationship with his dad — despite the younger man doing everything in his power to impress him.