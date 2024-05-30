New Details About General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor's Death Are Absolutely Heartbreaking

The entertainment world is still reeling following the horrifying news that "General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor was fatally shot on May 25, 2024, adding him to the list of former stars of the sudser who tragically passed away. According to People, his death was ruled a homicide after the lovable soap star suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. His brother, Grant Wactor, confirmed that Johnny was moonlighting as a bartender and at 3:25 a.m. he and a colleague were walking through the parking lot when they noticed that his vehicle "was jacked up or lifted in some way," understandably assuming it was being towed even though that clearly was not the case given who was handling it at the time. Grant clarified that his brother, "Did not confront them. He did not try to stop them. He was just trying to diffuse the situation by stepping back."

Instead, the actor placed himself between his workmate, Anita Joy, and the men, holding his arms clear to indicate that he was unarmed. But the robbers, "weren't expecting anybody to walk up on them, so they got scared" and, as Grant pointed out, "There's nothing more dangerous than a coward with a gun in his hand." Completely unprovoked, one of them opened fire, killing Johnny. Much like his "GH" character Brando Corbin, who debuted a hero and shockingly exited as one too, Johnny acted bravely in his final moments. Joy took to social media to share the gut-wrenching details of that fateful night.