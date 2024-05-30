Alina Habba Signals Trump Is Ready To Take Niece To Court In Scathing Post

Legally speaking, the first half of 2024 has been tumultuous for former President Donald Trump, who has faced both a civil fraud case and a hush money trial over alleged payments made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels. However, the ex-POTUS saw a small victory in late May over a dispute with his niece, Mary Trump, and comments made by Donald's lawyer, Alina Habba, suggest they're eager to capitalize on the win.

The minor victory arrived years after the former president first sued his niece and three New York Times reporters after the paper published a 2018 piece titled "Trump Engaged in Suspect Tax Schemes as He Reaped Riches From His Father." Mary was a significant source for the piece and admitted as such in her 2020 memoir, "Too Much and Never Enough."

In a 2023 court ruling, a judge ruled that Mary Trump's revelations about Donald's tax data had breached confidentiality agreements pertaining to the will of Donald's late father, Fred C. Trump, giving the ex-POTUS the green light to sue his niece. Mary appealed the decision, but it was upheld as of May 30, 2024. Donald's controversial attorney shared her thoughts on the legal matter on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the news broke.

