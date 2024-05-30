Alina Habba Signals Trump Is Ready To Take Niece To Court In Scathing Post
Legally speaking, the first half of 2024 has been tumultuous for former President Donald Trump, who has faced both a civil fraud case and a hush money trial over alleged payments made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels. However, the ex-POTUS saw a small victory in late May over a dispute with his niece, Mary Trump, and comments made by Donald's lawyer, Alina Habba, suggest they're eager to capitalize on the win.
The minor victory arrived years after the former president first sued his niece and three New York Times reporters after the paper published a 2018 piece titled "Trump Engaged in Suspect Tax Schemes as He Reaped Riches From His Father." Mary was a significant source for the piece and admitted as such in her 2020 memoir, "Too Much and Never Enough."
In a 2023 court ruling, a judge ruled that Mary Trump's revelations about Donald's tax data had breached confidentiality agreements pertaining to the will of Donald's late father, Fred C. Trump, giving the ex-POTUS the green light to sue his niece. Mary appealed the decision, but it was upheld as of May 30, 2024. Donald's controversial attorney shared her thoughts on the legal matter on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the news broke.
Alina Habba says Donald Trump's legal team is eager to sue Mary Trump
Former President Donald Trump's suit against Mary Trump and three New York Times reporters was only a half-win as New York Supreme Court Justice Robert Reed dismissed the ex-POTUS' case against the reporters, ordering Donald to reimburse them nearly $400,000 in legal fees. Still, Donald's legal team seems eager to pursue the familial part of their initial filing, according to remarks made by Alina Habba on social media.
On the morning of May 30, 2024, Habba tweeted, "The Appellate Division has affirmed the validity of President Trump's substantial claim against Mary Trump. We look forward to resuming this suit to ensure she is held fully accountable for her blatant and egregious breach of contract." The breach of contract cited by Habba is a murky confidentiality provision in the 2001 settlement of the estate of Donald's father and Mary's grandfather, Fred C. Trump. Donald is seeking $100 million in damages from his niece, but he's likely to see a significantly smaller amount if his suit is even successful. "At a minimum, nominal damages may still be available on the breach of contract claim even in the absence of actual damages," the court ruled (via Reuters).
Mary's legal team has upheld that the New York-based psychologist and author had a right to disclose the information about her uncle's taxes. Attorney Anne Champion said Donald's lawsuit is a strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP) that's meant to silence his critics, and she is certain her client will be exonerated in court. The former president, "can claim no injury for the publication of truthful information," Champion argued.