Kimberly Guilfoyle Manages To Make Trump's Guilty Verdict All About Herself

Now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, many people on X, formerly Twitter, are wondering the same thing: Can he even vote for himself in November? There is no law that says Trump can't still run for president with his 34 felony counts, and it appears he'll be able to cast his vote as well. Trump's current residence is in Florida, but his criminal trial took place in New York. According to Florida's voting rights, a convicted felon is still able to vote if the state they were convicted in allows them to.

Trump also has yet to be sentenced following his conviction, which will take place on July 11. Until then, Kimberly Guilfoyle is still all systems go with Trump's reelection campaign. Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr., once gave an enthusiastic speech at the Republican National Convention in 2020. It was just one of Guilfoyle's many awkward moments caught on camera, but solidified her support for the presidential nominee. While some people may have felt it was too soon for Guilfoyle to post about Trump's campaign right after he was found guilty, you can't deny she was remaining positive in the moment. Her caption also read, "Stand with President Trump," followed by "us," referring to herself as well.

