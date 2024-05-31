Kimberly Guilfoyle Manages To Make Trump's Guilty Verdict All About Herself
The jury has spoken in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, and the former president has been found guilty in all 34 felony counts. The case, which went to trial on April 15, centered around Trump's involvement in falsifying business documents relating to payments made to adult star Stormy Daniels following their alleged affair. This verdict comes at a strange time for Trump, who is favored to be the Republican Party nominee for the 2024 presidential race.
While becoming the first former president in U.S. history to ever be convicted of criminal crimes may seem like a setback, Trump's future daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is using this moment to push his campaign. In what some believe was Guilfoyle making the moment all about herself, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo with the 45th president on May 30 with the caption, "The only verdict that matters is at the ballot box on November 5th."
Kimberly Guilfoyle is moving on with Donald Trump's campaign
Now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, many people on X, formerly Twitter, are wondering the same thing: Can he even vote for himself in November? There is no law that says Trump can't still run for president with his 34 felony counts, and it appears he'll be able to cast his vote as well. Trump's current residence is in Florida, but his criminal trial took place in New York. According to Florida's voting rights, a convicted felon is still able to vote if the state they were convicted in allows them to.
Trump also has yet to be sentenced following his conviction, which will take place on July 11. Until then, Kimberly Guilfoyle is still all systems go with Trump's reelection campaign. Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr., once gave an enthusiastic speech at the Republican National Convention in 2020. It was just one of Guilfoyle's many awkward moments caught on camera, but solidified her support for the presidential nominee. While some people may have felt it was too soon for Guilfoyle to post about Trump's campaign right after he was found guilty, you can't deny she was remaining positive in the moment. Her caption also read, "Stand with President Trump," followed by "us," referring to herself as well.