10 Facts About Isabella Rossellini's Two Children

Isabella Rossellini is no stranger to fame. She is the daughter of Swedish actor Ingrid Bergman, who starred alongside Humphrey Bogart in arguably one of the most famous movies in the history of Hollywood, "Casablanca," and the acclaimed Italian neorealist director Roberto Rossellini, who created such works as "Open City" and "Germany, Year Zero." Isabella herself went on to become a world-famous model and actor, with some of her notable accomplishments being the face of Lancôme for 14 years and her performance in the 1984 film "Blue Velvet." The legacy of such talent lives on in her children, just as her parents' marvels of art and theater had continued in her.

Advertisement

Her children Elettra Wiedemann and Roberto Rossellini, Jr. have channeled their mother and grandparent's star power into their own exciting and incredibly accomplished lives. They have taken on art in multiple forms and driven deep into their professional interest, and their efforts have been extremely impactful in their fields.

From both sides of the camera, and the height of metropolitan glamor to the ruggedness of a beloved family farm, Isabella Rossellini's children have embraced but also set themselves apart from their mother's fame.