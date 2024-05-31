J.Lo & Ben Affleck Act So Suspicious While Celebrating His Daughter's Graduation
The breakup speculation surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck emerged in 2024 and has not slowed down. The rumors of Affleck living alone and no longer wearing his wedding ring have only fueled such talks. As his daughter Violet graduated from high school, the pair briefly came back together, though their abrupt exit from her celebration is further raising suspicions.
The reportedly estranged couple arrived at the home of Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner together on Thursday, May 30. Affleck carried a basket filled with pink wrapping paper, presumably a gift for his oldest child with Garner. Lopez and Affleck only remained at the party for an hour before departing. It's unknown what prompted them to leave so quickly after arriving, though it appears that they wanted to put on a united front at least briefly. They left Garner's home together, but sources revealed to the Daily Mail that once the pair made it to Affleck's rental property, which he was reportedly living amid an alleged separation, Lopez quickly got into a vehicle with her assistant and drove away. This moment was not the first time in recent weeks that the couple showed up together for an event involving Violet and her mother, even as they face supposed marital issues.
Affleck and J. Lo joined Garner and Violet for a movie event
Just a week prior on May 19, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez joined Garner and Violet at the Aero Theatre in Los Angeles. Lopez's child Emme was also present during the outing. This particular hangout found the "Enough" star arriving separately from Affleck. However, they left the theater together. Photographers spotted the duo inside Affleck's vehicle and they appeared all smiles, an indicator that they were doing well at the moment. He was even spotted wearing his wedding ring once again.
Though there has been rumored tension between Garner and Lopez, the "Butter" star wants the best for her ex as his current marriage faces trouble. An insider told People in May 2024, "She wants him happy and healthy so he can be the best dad possible." Garner and Affleck officially divorced in 2018, though they have remained committed to being friendly with one another for the sake of their children. Thankfully, it doesn't appear their co-parenting relationship has been affected by his marital woes. However, Lopez reportedly made a shocking career move that may improve her relationship with not only Affleck but their children as well.
Lopez canceled her tour to spend time with her family
On Friday, May 31, 2024, just one day after Jennifer Lopez was seen at Violet Affleck's graduation party, the singer announced that she was pulling the plug on her tour, which was scheduled to run from June to August. Live Nation, the organizers for the "This Is Me ... Live" concert series, shared that Lopez would be ending the tour to focus on her loved ones. In a statement shared on her OntheJLo website, Lopez expressed her disappointment in the decision. "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," Lopez wrote.
The show had already been forced to cancel several dates due to logistical issues. However, Lopez's home life with Ben Affleck likely did not help the situation. No official plans for a divorce have been announced, but with their supposed separate living arrangements, hasty appearance at Violet's party, and other signs that the couple is headed for a second split, it's likely that Lopez is gearing up for what some believe is the inevitable.