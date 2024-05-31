J.Lo & Ben Affleck Act So Suspicious While Celebrating His Daughter's Graduation

The breakup speculation surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck emerged in 2024 and has not slowed down. The rumors of Affleck living alone and no longer wearing his wedding ring have only fueled such talks. As his daughter Violet graduated from high school, the pair briefly came back together, though their abrupt exit from her celebration is further raising suspicions.

The reportedly estranged couple arrived at the home of Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner together on Thursday, May 30. Affleck carried a basket filled with pink wrapping paper, presumably a gift for his oldest child with Garner. Lopez and Affleck only remained at the party for an hour before departing. It's unknown what prompted them to leave so quickly after arriving, though it appears that they wanted to put on a united front at least briefly. They left Garner's home together, but sources revealed to the Daily Mail that once the pair made it to Affleck's rental property, which he was reportedly living amid an alleged separation, Lopez quickly got into a vehicle with her assistant and drove away. This moment was not the first time in recent weeks that the couple showed up together for an event involving Violet and her mother, even as they face supposed marital issues.

