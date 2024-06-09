A Look At The Lavish Lives Of Rose Hanbury's Kids

Before Rose Hanbury married David Rocksavage, Marquess of Cholmondeley, she grew up at Wembury House, a picturesque mansion hundreds of years old in Devon, England. Then, after her 2009 wedding, Hanbury not only received the title Marchioness of Cholmondeley, but she also upgraded to an even more luxurious lifestyle.

As part of his vast wealth, Rocksavage owns two storied properties: Cholmondeley Castle and Houghton Hall. While he grew up at the family castle, Rocksavage and Hanbury, along with their three children, live at Houghton Hall. "I was startled by the house on my first visit — it is so beautiful," Hanbury later reflected to the Financial Times. While its size was somewhat daunting, Hanbury saw its potential for a family home. "The house never felt spooky — you could sense that it has been well lived in and loved."

Houghton Hall contains 106 rooms; so many that Hanbury herself lost count of her home's spacious interior. Given that this massive dwelling is 300 years old, it's not surprising that it needed a few renovations to make it more kid-friendly, like a modern, eat-in kitchen. In addition, Hanbury also updated the décor in her sons' bedrooms. Even so, the two rooms were already pretty impressive. Since they're located under two of the hall's domes, these bedrooms have six walls instead of four. However, enviable bedrooms are only a fraction of the lavish lifestyle the Cholmondeley kids experience.

