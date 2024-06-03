Trump Lawyer's Explanation For Melania's Hush Money Trial Absence Doesn't Add Up

If you were following Donald Trump's hush money trial, you know that there were concerns that Donald might have to miss Barron Trump's high school graduation because of it. The judge confirmed near the outset of the trial that, depending on how things went timing-wise, there was a possibility that Donald might not be able to go. Donald then posted on Truth Social and talked about how the judge was going to prevent him from going. However, since things did go smoothly, the trial took the day off for Donald to go to Barron's graduation, after which, Donald held a campaign rally in Minnesota.

Some people online joked about what Melania Trump was doing that prevented her from going to her husband's trial. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I think she had a pedicure appointment." Others thought it showed that Melania was unhappy about the whole situation — much of the trial did revolve around Donald's alleged affairs.

Melania has kept quiet about the trial, though on an episode of "Fox & Friends Weekend," Donald talked about how his wife was reacting to the trial and the verdict. "She's fine," Donald said, "But I think it's very hard for her [...] she has to read all this crap." Donald faces additional criminal trials, so Melania may still have a chance to have her day in court, as it were.

