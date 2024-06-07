The Stunning Transformation Of Erika Alexander
Thanks to beloved shows such as "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Family Matters," "Sister, Sister," "Martin," and "Living Single," the 1990s have long been dubbed the golden age of Black sitcoms. During this era of television, audiences got to watch Martin Lawrence go from standup comic to bona fide TV star. Tia and Tamera Mowry became household names playing twins who were separated at birth. Will Smith's acting career officially began. And Erika Alexander brought the laughs left and right on not one, but two hit shows.
While Alexander certainly has had a lot of success in the world of scripted comedy, she did not always expect to find her footing in this particular genre. "I was very much seen as a dramatic actress," she recalled to Elle in 2024. "['The Cosby Show'] was my first real foray into comedy. ... It was an amazing opportunity because I think I would've stayed on the dramatic course if not for that detour." She shared a similar sentiment in a 2023 conversation with Harper's Bazaar. "I didn't think I was funny," she said.
Pivoting from drama to comedy is just one of the many career changes she has undergone. Since her debut, her range has been unmatched as she's continued to challenge herself through each venture, making her transition from a theater kid to a full-blown creative a sight to see. This is the transformation of Erika Alexander.
Erika Alexander and her siblings helped support their family
Born on November 19, 1969, Erika Alexander spent her earliest years in Winslow, Arizona. As one of six children born to Robert and Sammie Alexander, Erika experienced humble beginnings. With her mother working as a teacher and her father working as a preacher, their careers weren't enough to feed their large family. During a 2022 interview with Ashley C. Ford on "Into the Mix" (via Vox), Erika stated that she was aware of their struggles early on. "I always say, I spent the first 11 years of my life in a hotel called Starlight off of Route 66," she said. "And we dumpster dived. We lived, we were the working poor. And so for many years, that's how it was."
Their struggles prompted Erika and her siblings to take matters into their own hands and help the household however they could. In her 2023 Bennett College Commencement Speech, Erika said that when she was still in grade school, she and her siblings tried to help support the family however they could. "I started work around 5 years old with my sister knocking on doors and asking for jobs sweeping the porch or taking out the trash. We get a quarter or 50 cents," she shared. "My brothers, they were stronger, they would shovel snow. And when they got it, a $20 bill was mythological."
Erika Alexander was discovered by an indie film company as a teen
When Erika Alexander turned 11, her dumpster diving days would cease to exist when her father was presented with a job opportunity that relocated the family to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her mother saw this as an opportunity for her children to pursue extracurricular activities that aligned with their interests. One summer, a 14-year-old Alexander was sent to the New Freedom Theatre to do a six-week acting program.
As she dished in her aforementioned chat with Harper's Bazaar, this theater company set the stage for her first movie gig: She landed a role in the 1986 film "My Little Girl" while she was still acting with the New Freedom Theatre. "When the dust cleared for this independent film, just very much like Tia Nomore, I was discovered," she recalled.
After the film, Alexander then joined the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and appeared in a number of historical miniseries. Though she'd already racked up a long list of accomplishments when she was still a teen, Alexander wasn't happy with where her career was headed. "I also was playing roles of a foster child, a prostitute, and a slave. I didn't think that I could sustain it because I didn't think that those were roles that I wanted to do," she stated. "There were no ingenues when I was growing up in this space."
She was rejected several times before she landed The Cosby Show
In 1990, Erika Alexander's career really took off when she became a cast member on "The Cosby Show." And it's all because Bill Cosby's wife, Camille Cosby, happened to go to one of her stage shows. As Alexander recalled in her 2024 interview with Elle, "I'm told that Camille Cosby saw me off-Broadway in 'The Forbidden City' and said that Mr. Cosby should go and see this girl in it. And I was the girl she was talking about." Bill did not go to the production per his wife's request, but he did invite Alexander to come in and audition for "The Cosby Show" — and that audition quickly turned into an offer. "He explained to me that he was creating a new character and her name would be Cousin Pam. He made up the role right in front of me. That's how I got it," she shared
Alexander was 20 years old when she landed the sitcom. Although she played Cousin Pam for only two seasons, she quickly became a fan favorite. Oddly enough, she'd tried out for the show multiple times before she was scouted, but she hadn't been who they were looking for. As she shared on a 2018 episode of "The Breakfast Club," "I was right in that great age group where I could have been Malcolm's girlfriend, or Tempest's girlfriend, or Lisa Bonet's friend, but never had they found a place. They kept saying, 'Oh, we'll find a place for you.'"
Her breakout role in Living Single was almost cut
After she played Cousin Pam on "The Cosby Show," Erika Anderson's star was officially on the rise. Meanwhile, producer Yvette Lee Bowser was creating the hit show "Living Single" and looking for someone to play strong-willed attorney Maxine Shaw. When Alexander tried out for the part, Bowser knew she had found her Maxine.
After the series debuted in 1993, Alexander won over fans, as did fellow stars Queen Latifah and "Days of Our Lives" actor Kim Coles. However, in a 2019 Netflix special titled "Make a Scene," Bowser said that she had to fight for the character to stay on the show. "They wanted me to remove the character of Maxine Shaw from the show because she was unapologetically Black, and female, and fierce, and all of the things that if I wasn't at that time, I wanted to be ultimately," she said.
In 2020, Alexander told Blavity that she was more than aware that some executives didn't want her on the show. "I was told that one of the big head honchos, after the table read, said, 'Hey, we're going to have to get rid of Erika because she's not doing well at this table read.' ... There was another head honcho who called him out and said, 'If you say anything about Erika Alexander, I'll beat your a**,'" she recalled.
Cicely Tyson encouraged her to 'breathe' during a difficult time
Erika Alexander's experience on "Living Single" was somewhat bittersweet. As she shared in an episode of "Questlove Supreme," the network did not permit her to audition for other work while she was on the sitcom. "I missed out on a lot of work," she said. "[The roles] would've pushed my career forward."
After "Living Single," Alexander did not take on another sitcom or a blockbuster comedy film. Rather, she appeared alongside the late Cicely Tyson and Queen Latifah in the 1998 historical fiction miniseries "Mama Flora's Family." In a 2023 interview with the Chicago Tribune, Alexander stated that she and the producers bumped heads because she felt she deserved more than what they were willing to pay her to star in the movie. After negotiating a better deal, Alexander agreed to take the role.
The filming process was grueling for Alexander, and she'd experienced her first panic attack on set. However, Tyson — one of her idols — was there to show her support during this tough time. "Well, I'm just grateful for Cicely Tyson, who put me on my feet and gave me the best piece of advice I ever got: Breathe. Her instruction got me through it, along with my willpower and my need to please," she said. "So that was one of the worst moments. But it was also the key to regaining and finding myself."
Erika Alexander created a sci-fi graphic novel with her husband
In the 2000s, Erika Alexander not only continued to work, but managed to find love — and keep her love life relatively private. After tying the knot with Tony Puryear — the first African-American screenwriter to pen a script for a movie that generated $100 million — in 1997, Alexander kept her relationship away from the public. She continued to chase Hollywood success through projects like "30 Years to Life," "Street Time," and "Deja Vu." (As for the $100 million movie? Why, that would be the 1996 actioner "Eraser.")
Once the early 2010s rolled around, Alexander and Puryear decided to challenge themselves and write a series focused on science fiction titled "Concrete Park." In 2021, Alexander told Cortney Will from The Grio that the lack of Black representation in the genre inspired the project. "When we started 'Concrete Park,' we were stuck in a place where everybody had to be hip hop out and you couldn't even reimagine what that type of individual could be," she said.
This idea was met with apprehension, doubt, and rejection. "[One studio] said Black people don't like science fiction because they don't see themselves in the future," Alexander recalled. The constant rejections ultimately led them to create a graphic novel instead, which Mike Richardson from Darkhorse decided to give the green light. By 2013, their first volume of "Concrete Park" was published and has since been updated periodically, with the two even releasing NFTs of its notable characters in 2021.
Erika Alexander divorced her husband in 2017
Erika Alexander has spent the majority of her life in the spotlight, but she's managed to keep her personal life under the radar. She quietly tied the knot with accomplished screenwriter Tony Puryear on September 27, 1997. Aside from a few interviews, Alexander didn't divulge much information about their relationship outside of their comic book venture. By 2017, the two called it quits after 20 years of marriage.
In her interview with Jazymyn Summers from EurWeb (via Madame Noire), Alexander insisted their split was completely amicable. Evidently, they recognized they'd become better creative colleagues and friends than romantic partners. While she'd come to terms with growing apart from Puryear, she did struggle with feeling as though she'd lost her identity after the divorce.
"It's heartbreaking because I didn't know how much I had attached myself to the idea of being married because I never really wanted to be married," she said. "So suddenly, to find out that something is breaking up that you had anchored yourself to was news to me." Being in a relationship wasn't something at the forefront of Alexander's mind. "I really felt very complete as a woman. But I do believe in companionship, love, trust, and romance. That's a beautiful thing," she said. "But it doesn't determine who I am."
Erika Alexander co-founded Colar Farm Media
Erika Alexander continued to build out her filmography with acting credits in projects like "Queen Sugar," "Get Out," "Beyond," and "Black Lightning." She also continued to use her platform for good, whether she was working with Hilary Clinton to further break the glass ceiling for women in politics or joining organizations like One Fair Wage to improve working conditions in America. In 2017, Alexander co-founded Color Farm Media, a film company dedicated to using documentaries to spread awareness of underrepresented communities. In an interview with KQED, Alexander spoke about how this company came to be. "I was Hillary Clinton's most traveled surrogate for 2007 and 2016. I met Ben Arnon, who was a Barack Obama delegate, in 2008, and we started a company called Color Farm Media," she said. "Our goal was to represent underestimated, marginalized voices."
Her work as a producer started in 2020 when she took part in "John Lewis: Good Trouble," a documentary that covers the revered civil rights leader and politician. After narrating a true crime podcast called "Finding Tamika," Alexander spent 2023 making her directorial debut for the podcast-turned-documentary "The Big Payback," which was a deep dive into Illinois' first piece of legislation that enforced long-awaited reparations in America.
Erika Alexander received an honorary doctorate from Bennett College in 2023
As a political surrogate, activist, and producer, Erika Alexander has made a point of using her platform to uplift Black people. In doing so, Alexander found herself touring various Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs) to connect with Black students and talk about various social issues. Thanks to her efforts, she was recognized by Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina, in a major way.
In 2023, Bennett College announced that Alexander would be the recipient of an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. When the Arizona native earned this accolade on May 13, 2023, she gave a heartfelt speech at the commencement ceremony. She spoke highly of her family, values, creativity, and her ever-growing career despite the countless roadblocks that stood in her way. By the end, Alexander held back tears as she thanked the university for deeming her eligible for this award and praised the graduates who were in attendance. "In closing, let me just say how honored I am to be here today," she read. "And also to be a part of your extended family. ... Congratulations class of 2023."
She had a street named after her in 2023
As if her list of accomplishments wasn't long enough, Erika Alexander only added to her legacy in 2023 when she took a trip back to her hometown of Winslow, Arizona. There, the community honored her and her family with a week filled with activities dedicated to her homecoming. In addition to giving her a spot in their new Hall of Fame, the city of Winslow honored Alexander by naming the street where she once lived. The intersection of Aspinwall and Donnelley is now Erika Alexander Way.
On a 2024 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," Alexander reflected on the special tribute. "We lived the first 11 years of my life in a hotel called Starlight off of Route 66, and so when they welcome you home and they say they're proud of you, but also to tell people there that where you are is where it's at," she said. "You can succeed, and these formative years can shape you, and I am part of Arizona, and it is a part of me. ... So I'm glad to be welcomed home and I was very honored to do it."
Erika Alexander's performance in American Fiction won acclaim
Erika Alexander continues to stay busy. In 2022 and 2023 alone, she popped up in a number of projects, including "Wildflower," "Earth Mama," "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," and "Run the World." Her most notable role during that period was without question Coraline in "American Fiction." In her 2023 interview with Variety, Alexander stated that she didn't need much convincing when she was first offered the role. "I got a call that Cord Jefferson was interested in me playing the part in his new film. ... He explained his vision and my part in it," she explained. "When someone tells you that he's imagined you in that space and invites you to play, with no audition — like 'I know who you are, and I know what you're capable of' — you say yes."
The film, which features a star-studded cast including "Black-ish" actor Tracee Ellis Ross and "Insecure" creator Issa Rae, was a hit with critics, and it went on to be nominated for multiple Academy Awards. This was a major milestone for Alexander: Decades into her career, "American Fiction" became her first Oscar-nominated film.
At the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony — where the film won best adapted screenplay — Alexander spoke to Nischelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight about her enduring career. "I'm so happy. I am," she stated. "I didn't think I'd be as overwhelmed but I'm grateful just seeing your face, and I just feel really grateful now to have lasted this long."