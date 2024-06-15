Kimberly Guilfoyle Nearly Had A Very Different Role In Trump's Life Before Her Don Jr. Romance

Before she became Donald Trump's future daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle was about to have a much different role in the former president's inner circle as the White House press secretary. Guilfoyle has been engaged to Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., since 2020, but four years earlier, she was a promising option for the forward-facing administration role.

According to anonymous sources who spoke to Politico in 2016, Guilfoyle was considered a better option than others because of her Latina heritage. "Do you want a white male representing the White House when half the country thinks the President is a misogynist?" The source said. "Who do you want talking about immigration? A Latino. When you have to make decisions about pro-life justices, do you want a man or a woman?"

Guilfoyle spoke highly of the potential position at the time, but she was unable to pursue the role further due to her extended contract with Fox News, where she worked as a legal analyst on "The Five." Ultimately, the role went to Sean Spicer, who was appointed to the position in 2017. However, this wouldn't be the first time Guilfoyle worked for her future father-in-law.

