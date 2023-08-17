Inside Hunter Biden's First Marriage And Why It Ended

Recently, Hunter Biden has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Rumors have been swirling that Biden has been involved in some shady foreign business dealings, which have made him very rich. Being the sitting president of the United States' son places you under a microscope, and whatever Biden has been involved in has come back to haunt him and his family at the worst possible time. The 2024 elections are looming, and while Biden is in the hot seat right now, he also made the news a few years ago for something other than those alleged business dealings.

Those in the know are aware that Biden used to be an addict. He also used to be married to Kathleen Buhle. His first marriage ended in shambles largely thanks to his addiction. Biden and Buhle were married for 24 years before filing for divorce, and naturally, there was some media interest given President Joe Biden's prominent role in American politics. Biden and Buhle met in 1992 and tied the knot in 1993. By 2017, they were getting divorced after being separated for two years. The couple had three daughters, and in the beginning, they were madly in love. "He treated me in a way I hadn't been treated before," Buhle told CBS News. Now, Biden is married to Melissa Cohen, a South African filmmaker, and Buhle is taking back her life. Read on for a look at Biden's marriage, and where it all went wrong.