Who Is Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Kathleen Buhle?

The following article mentions drug addiction.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, has had a fraught past that continues to cast a shadow on his father's presidency. As he stands trial on charges of purchasing a firearm while using drugs — a federal crime — the complicated personal life of the president's son is once again in the spotlight, with an array of witnesses set to be called up. One of those potential witnesses could be his ex-wife, Katherine Buhle.

Advertisement

As a profile in The New Yorker recalled, shortly after Hunter graduated from college in 1992, he met Kathleen Buhle while volunteering at a Catholic church in Portland, Oregon. Soon after they started dating, Buhle fell pregnant with their first daughter, Naomi Biden. Buhle and Hunter tied the knot before Naomi was born. Their marriage was beset with difficulties due to Hunter's well-documented issues with substance misuse, and they separated in 2015. Buhle filed for divorce in 2016; the divorce was finalized the following year. Hunter Biden is currently married to Melissa Cohen, who's been his wife since 2019.

While Hunter and his trial are making headlines, curiosity has been heightened about his ex-wife, to whom he was married for more than 20 years. To learn more, read on to discover the answer to the question, who is Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle?

Advertisement