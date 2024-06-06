Matty Healy's Reported Reaction To TTPD Is Totally Embarrassing For Taylor Swift

Matty Healy has commented on Taylor Swift's newest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," and let's just say, it's worse than we expected. Swift surprised many of her fans when many of the tracks on her eleventh studio album seemed to focus on her short-lived fling with The 1975 frontman rather than her six-year relationship with ex-beau Joe Alwyn. From the sound of it, Healy was just as surprised as we were, and we can only imagine how awkward Swift is feeling after this news.

It's only natural to wonder what Healy's opinion is on the songs that discuss his relationship with Swift, particularly the tracks that paint him in a not-so-desirable light. Yet, Healy has been fairly tight-lipped about the album. Within the first month of its release, the singer had little to say about "The Tortured Poets Department" and seemed unprepared for the attention it would bring. Shortly after the album's release, Healy was stopped on the street and asked for his opinion on his "Taylor diss track." In the video of the run-in, Healy said, "My diss track? Oh!" and laughed, per People. He then said, "I haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good." Since then, a friend of Healy's has opened up to Us Weekly, saying that The 1975 singer was caught off guard by the album's lyrics and how it portrayed his relationship with Swift.

