Matty Healy's Reported Reaction To TTPD Is Totally Embarrassing For Taylor Swift
Matty Healy has commented on Taylor Swift's newest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," and let's just say, it's worse than we expected. Swift surprised many of her fans when many of the tracks on her eleventh studio album seemed to focus on her short-lived fling with The 1975 frontman rather than her six-year relationship with ex-beau Joe Alwyn. From the sound of it, Healy was just as surprised as we were, and we can only imagine how awkward Swift is feeling after this news.
It's only natural to wonder what Healy's opinion is on the songs that discuss his relationship with Swift, particularly the tracks that paint him in a not-so-desirable light. Yet, Healy has been fairly tight-lipped about the album. Within the first month of its release, the singer had little to say about "The Tortured Poets Department" and seemed unprepared for the attention it would bring. Shortly after the album's release, Healy was stopped on the street and asked for his opinion on his "Taylor diss track." In the video of the run-in, Healy said, "My diss track? Oh!" and laughed, per People. He then said, "I haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good." Since then, a friend of Healy's has opened up to Us Weekly, saying that The 1975 singer was caught off guard by the album's lyrics and how it portrayed his relationship with Swift.
Matty Healy reportedly didn't think he and Taylor Swift were that serious
According to a friend of Matty Healy, "The Tortured Poets Department" has left him a bit surprised about how seriously Taylor Swift took their romance. "He loves the attention it's brought to him, [but] he also thinks it's hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious," the source told Us Weekly in a June 6, 2024 report. "For her to be saying things about baby carriages ... and living together — he says it had never even come up. The friend added that "He's taking it in stride."
This news comes about a month after another source told Us Weekly that "Matty's uncomfortable with the renewed attention on his relationship [with Taylor] — especially because he's [with someone] new." That someone is Gabbriette Bechtel, a model who the singer reportedly began dating just three months after Healy split with Swift. Swift has, of course, also moved on with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Nearly a decade after Swift and Healy first met, they reportedly dated for less than a month in spring 2023. A source told People at the time, "They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun." So, it's possible that Healy really was taken aback by the way he was portrayed in "TTPD." Either way, this alleged response from her ex is sure to sting for Swift.