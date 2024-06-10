Tragic Details About Natalie Portman's Life

Trigger warning: The following article contains mentions of mental health issues and sexual misconduct.

Natalie Portman's stunning transformation from child actor to one of Hollywood's biggest stars is nothing to sneeze at. Her incredible acting career has spanned several decades, explored multiple genres, and racked up nearly 100 awards. However, as we've seen with countless celebrities, fame and fortune don't automatically erase hardship, heartbreak, tragedy, personal obstacles, or self-doubt.

In a 2023 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Portman shared that even she has moments of insecurity. "I have to remind myself that I've been doing this for a long time, and I have to give myself little pep talks. Rejection hurts, and it's normal for it to hurt," she said. "You can't grow too thick a skin because, as an actor, your whole job is being sensitive and feeling things. I think it's about being comfortable with the pain."

Unfortunately, she's no stranger to pain; Portman has overcome an incredible amount of adversity throughout her life. Here are some tragic details about Natalie Portman's story, and how she's found many silver linings along the way.