Melania And Barron's Quiet Support Of Trump After Guilty Verdict Is So Predictable

Melania Trump's absence from the entirety of Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial certainly seemed to send a message about her support for her husband in this difficult time. However, now that Donald has officially been found guilty, it seems that Melania may, in fact, be supporting her husband, but that doesn't mean that she's ready to tell the whole world. On May 30, alongside her and Donald's son, Barron Trump, Melania was reportedly waiting outside Trump Tower after the verdict.

Like Melania, 18-year-old Barron also didn't appear in court during his dad's criminal trial. Three of Donald's five children did stand by their dad in the courtroom — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump were all present on the final day of the trial before jury deliberation began. His other daughter, Ivanka Trump, who seems to be distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House, also never came to the courtroom. She did, however, post a simple "I love you dad" on her Instagram story after the verdict came in, per Daily Beast.

Through it all, Melania and Barron have stayed silent. However, while their absence throughout the trial was notable, they were in Manhattan when the world learned that Donald was officially guilty. "Everyone has gathered around Trump at Trump Tower," a source told Page Six. Melania and Barron were there, though still as private as ever, reportedly getting, "smuggled in through the side entrance."

