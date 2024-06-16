Tragic Details About Sasha And Malia Obama's Life

You'd be forgiven for thinking the life of first children (or former first children) is easy, but Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's two daughters, Sasha and Malia — who are gorgeous even without makeup – prove that's not always the case. The two were thrust into the spotlight due to their father's presidency, which lasted from 2009 until 2017. All the intense media attention on them led to pleas for them to be allowed to live the private lives they're entitled to. "They are not social media stars. They are not looking to be followed by the paparazzi just because their mom wrote a book, but that's a delicate balance that you have to strike," Michelle told People en Español in 2022 while promoting her book "The Light We Carry." "And I hope the media hears me when I am saying this: They are not seeking the light in this regard," she added.

Advertisement

But, arguably, a lot of the issues these two sisters have faced have been magnified by the public attention on them that they never asked for. They've certainly experienced some tragedies, and things certainly haven't always been totally smooth sailing in their lives — before, during, and even after their time in the White House.