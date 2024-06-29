The True Story Behind One Of Princess Diana's Most Bizarre Looks

Richard Dalton recalled the day he and Diana made a fashion choice that would go down in history. While sunburn may have prevented the choker from being worn like a choker, Dalton had an ingenious idea. "I asked Evelyn, her dresser, for six inches of knicker elastic, [the kind used by] grannies," Dalton recalled to People. While the end result may not have been everyone's cup of tea, it was certainly an innovative way to complement the dress' hue perfectly.

The headband may have been a last minute choice, but the dress wasn't. It was designed by Elizabeth Emanuel, who designed many looks for Diana, including her wedding dress. Emanuel opened up about co-designing Diana's wedding dress (and her backup wedding dress) with her then-husband, David Emanuel. "We were students, we loved drama, we had free rein, nobody told us what to do, and I think that was the fun of it," she told People. Diana's wedding dress marked Diana's first fashion statement as an official member of the royal family, but was far from the last.

In 2017, curator of Kensington Palace exhibit "Diana: Her Fashion Story," Eleri Lynn, told Vanity Fair that Diana "did clearly have fun with fashion, and she took risks ...and experimented with her style." Imagining Diana's clear love of experimenting and going over-the-top when it came to fashion makes it easy to see how the inspired headband suggestion came about.

