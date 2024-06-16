The Tragic, Real-Life Story Of Jon Bon Jovi

The following article mentions mental health struggles, suicidal ideation, and drug overdose.

Jon Bon Jovi may be one of the world's most iconic rockers, but things weren't always that way. Long before becoming a scruffy-haired, leather-clad sensation in the '80s, the New Jersey native was known only by his given name, Jon Francis Bongiovi Jr. And while Bon Jovi may be worth a pretty penny now, the frontman lived meagerly before his band took off.

Advertisement

As former bandmate Richie Sambora recalled to the Independent in 1995, "When we were doing the 'Fahrenheit' record, we were all living in the same apartment in Philadelphia, sleeping on the floor when it was 12 below zero outside, the heating wasn't working well, and there wasn't a lot of food in the refrigerator." Despite the hardships they experienced early on, Bon Jovi and his band stayed the course and continued making music. In 1986, they released their seminal album "Slippery When Wet." From that moment on, they were bona fide superstars.

Bon Jovi's life is incredibly blessed these days. In addition to the fame and fortune, Bon Jovi routinely rubs elbows with stars like Prince Harry, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, and so on. Throughout the years, the rock legend and his band have received countless accolades, including a Grammy and an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. After decades in the spotlight and 130 million records sold, Bon Jovi has cemented his place in the archives of musical greatness. But despite the opulence and excitement of his life, he is no stranger to tragedy.

Advertisement