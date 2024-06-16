The Tragic, Real-Life Story Of Jon Bon Jovi
The following article mentions mental health struggles, suicidal ideation, and drug overdose.
Jon Bon Jovi may be one of the world's most iconic rockers, but things weren't always that way. Long before becoming a scruffy-haired, leather-clad sensation in the '80s, the New Jersey native was known only by his given name, Jon Francis Bongiovi Jr. And while Bon Jovi may be worth a pretty penny now, the frontman lived meagerly before his band took off.
As former bandmate Richie Sambora recalled to the Independent in 1995, "When we were doing the 'Fahrenheit' record, we were all living in the same apartment in Philadelphia, sleeping on the floor when it was 12 below zero outside, the heating wasn't working well, and there wasn't a lot of food in the refrigerator." Despite the hardships they experienced early on, Bon Jovi and his band stayed the course and continued making music. In 1986, they released their seminal album "Slippery When Wet." From that moment on, they were bona fide superstars.
Bon Jovi's life is incredibly blessed these days. In addition to the fame and fortune, Bon Jovi routinely rubs elbows with stars like Prince Harry, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, and so on. Throughout the years, the rock legend and his band have received countless accolades, including a Grammy and an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. After decades in the spotlight and 130 million records sold, Bon Jovi has cemented his place in the archives of musical greatness. But despite the opulence and excitement of his life, he is no stranger to tragedy.
Jon Bon Jovi suffered from burnout during his second world tour
In 1986, Jon Bon Jovi and his band released their third album, "Slippery When Wet." The record became a mega hit, launching them to cosmic levels of fame. Following the successful release, the band embarked on a world tour ... and then another. In the two years between 1986 and 1988, the quintet spent 18 months on the road. By the end of their tour, Bon Jovi was desperate for a respite.
"I was on steroids, I had grown a beard for two weeks, there were black circles under my eyes," the musician told Classic Rock (via Louder) in 2021. "We really shouldn't have done that. I was like: 'Stop, please, I'm dying.' And they said: 'We've still got to go to Australia, to Europe again...'. And, holy f**k, I just wanted to crawl into bed and die."
But rest didn't come when the band returned from their tour. Instead, Bon Jovi and his cohorts began writing and recording their next album, "New Jersey," and left for another world tour. Feeling exhausted and emotionally depleted, the singer thought about ending his life. "I was as low as I could imagine myself being," Bon Jovi recalled. "I was out in California, drinkin', being miserable, wanted to seek help, jump out of my car when I was driving. I was a mess. It took everything out of it that I loved. Until I took control, it sucked."
Fame drove a wedge between Jon Bon Jovi and his bandmates
Following the success of "Slippery When Wet," Jon Bon Jovi and his bandmates were riding high. After finally seeing the fruits of their labor, the bandmates had a newfound appreciation for one another. "[W]e never stopped having fun," guitarist Richie Sambora told the Independent in 1995. "That's the kind of thing that bonds you, high points, low points, everything." Unfortunately, the exaltation didn't last long. As their lives became consumed by endless concerts and media appearances, the musicians struggled with exhaustion — and their relationship paid a heavy price.
By 1989, tensions had erupted and Bon Jovi was barely speaking to his bandmates. Looking back on the situation, the "Bed of Roses" singer told Classic Rock, "It was really hard to be able to take care of anybody else but yourself. And we always used to look out for each other — still do. But everyone was struggling with their demons, and no one was talking, and that's when you get isolated."
To make matters worse, tabloids began spreading rumors that the band was on the verge of breaking up. As Bon Jovi recalled in the Independent, "[W]hen you decide to take a break, the Press starts to speculate and pit you against each other." Still, the bandmates stayed committed to working out their problems. "I'm really happy that we survived," guitarist Richie Sambora said in a joint interview with Bon Jovi. "It got dangerous, but we made it through."
Jon Bon Jovi was the subject of a death hoax
The perks of being famous may seem endless. From lavish celeb homes to glamorous lifestyles, it's easy to see why the masses envy the lives of superstars. But on the flip side, public figures are endlessly vulnerable to tabloid trolls and online pranksters — and that's exactly what happened to Jon Bon Jovi in December 2011 when he became the subject of an internet death hoax. As ABC News reported, rumors flew when a dubious website published an article claiming that Bon Jovi had died after being discovered in an Asbury Park hotel room. Once the story appeared online, it spread like wildfire. But there was just one problem with the entire narrative: Bon Jovi was very much alive and kicking.
Shortly after the death hoax, Bon Jovi took to Facebook to dispel the morbid rumor. The band posted a photo of their frontman brandishing a hand-written sign that read, "Heaven looks a lot like New Jersey, December 19, 2011, 6:00." In the caption, the band wrote, "Rest assured that Jon is alive and well! This photo was just taken."
The following day, Bon Jovi performed at a benefit concert in Red Bank, New Jersey, proving that he did indeed have a pulse. NJ.com reported on the concert, noting that the singer "seemed unnerved" over the death hoax and spoke about it during his performance.
Jon Bon Jovi almost lost his daughter to a drug overdose
Jon Bon Jovi is rock and roll royalty, but that's not his only role in life: he's also a devoted family man. Bon Jovi has four children — Stephanie Bongiovi, Jesse Bongiovi, Jake Bongiovi, and Romeo Bongiovi — and he adores spending time with them. In 2016, the rock icon told People that the worst part of his job was leaving his kids behind while on tour. "I go kicking and screaming," he declared. "You see my fingernails in the driveway." Sadly, in 2012, Bon Jovi almost lost his eldest child, Stephanie, to a heroin overdose.
As the Associated Press reported at the time, Stephanie accidentally overdosed in her dorm room while attending Hamilton College in Clinton, New York. By the time first responders arrived, the then-19-year-old was unresponsive. Luckily, she was rushed to the hospital and received life-saving treatment. Stephanie was arrested after the incident, but the charges were later dropped.
In 2013, Bon Jovi opened up about the terrifying event that nearly claimed his daughter's life. "It was horrible, a horrible moment," he told the Mirror. "It was my worst moment as a father." Although he was devastated by the incident, Bon Jovi expressed nothing but love and empathy for Stephanie. "I feel it was a terrible tragic lesson of life but I thank God every day because she is whole," the hitmaker stated. "It happened and it has gone."
He was devastated when Richie Sambora unexpectedly quit the band
Guitarist Richie Sambora was the final member to join Bon Jovi in 1983. He learned about the project through bassist Alec John Such, who encouraged him to audition for the band. At the time, Sambora was a stranger to frontman Jon Bon Jovi — but once they began working together, their creative chemistry was evident. "I went there and I thought Jon was so charismatic," Sambora told the Independent in 1995. "It was just magic. I went backstage and gave him a verbal resume. I had certainly never done anything like that before." Over the next few decades, Sambora and Bon Jovi were a dynamic duo on and off the stage.
Sadly, everything changed in 2013 when Sambora suddenly quit the band and ceased contact with his bandmates. "Everything was great and we were just coming off a break but he never came to work again," Bon Jovi recounted to the Mirror in 2016. "None of us have seen him in three and a half years. It was a shock." Sambora later spoke to media outlets about his decision, explaining that he'd stepped away from the band to focus on his personal and family life. Bon Jovi was devastated by Sambora's exit and told the Irish Times that it brought him to a "dark place" emotionally. "He chose to do what he did," the singer stated. "But my heartbreak is I personally loved having him in the band."
Jon Bon Jovi has suffered from depression
After grappling with his mental health in the early '90s, Bon Jovi suffered a serious bout of depression in 2013. The rocker was in a tense dispute with his record label, Mercury, which had halted the release of the band's next album. To make matters worse, his bandmate and co-writer, Richie Sambora, had quit the band unexpectedly. As his career spun out of control, the famed front man found himself in the grips of despair.
"There was a lot of darkness really," the Grammy winner confessed to the Mirror in 2016. "I was going through a difficult period and it felt like the weight of the world was on my shoulders." Thankfully, the singer found comfort in his spouse, Dorothea Hurley. "It was a very, very difficult time that I haven't fully rebounded from yet but my wife has been phenomenal," the "Bad Medicine" singer declared. "Without her, I am not sure how I would have coped."
In 2016, Bon Jovi ironed things out with Mercury and the band finally released their album, "This House Is Not For Sale." Looking back, he was thankful to have survived the hardship. "This is the first day of the light at the end of the tunnel," the rock icon stated. "Those three years were tumultuous. Now that the record is released and I'm starting to feel better physically."
He mourned the death of former bandmate Alec John Such
Bassist Alec John Such was the third member to join Jon Bon Jovi and his band in 1983. His arrival was a fortuitous moment for the band: In addition to bringing his musical talents, Such provided Bon Jovi with a roomy rehearsal space and helped them secure a gig opening for ZZ Top. As the band climbed to fame, Such became known for his fiery energy and his on-stage antics. The musician spent just over a decade thumping out basslines for Bon Jovi, but he left the band in 1994. "When I was 43, I started to get burned out," the bassist told the Asbury Park Press in 2000 (via Variety). "It felt like work and I didn't want to work."
Despite his absence, Such stayed in contact with his former bandmates. He even reunited with the band in 2018 to celebrate their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But tragically, Such died on July 5, 2022 at age 70. On social media, Bon Jovi and his bandmates posted a tribute to Such. "He was an original," the bandmates wrote. "As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band." They added, "Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We'll miss him dearly."
A vocal cord injury almost ended his career
As a band, Bon Jovi has achieved immortal status, but frontman Jon Bon Jovi is very much a human being with limits. In Hulu's 2024 docuseries, "Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story," Bon Jovi revealed that he'd undergone surgery in 2022 for a severe vocal cord injury. The "It's My Life" crooner told the Mirror that he'd been diagnosed with vocal cord atrophy, which made it difficult and painful to sing live. "After a 15-show run where I couldn't even will my voice back, I was really ready to call it a day," he said.
In a conversation with USA Today, Bon Jovi explained that he received medialization surgery to help strengthen his injured vocal cords. "It's been a process for 22 months and every day I work at it," he told the news outlet in April 2024. During his recovery, Bon Jovi managed to record the band's 16th studio album, "Forever," which dropped in June 2024. Ahead of the release, the rocker revealed that he still hadn't fully regained his vocal abilities and was considering retirement. "This is the first time I'm saying this. If the singing is not great, if I can't be the guy I once was ... then I'm done," Bon Jovi told The Sunday Times. "And I'm good with that."
He 'got away with murder' in his marriage for years
The lore of rockstar life is as legendary as the music itself; there's glamor, incessant parties, and of course, throngs of adoring fans. For many rock artists, that hard-and-fast lifestyle can also be their downfall. However, in many ways, Jon Bon Jovi is a shining example of a rockstar who managed to skirt the pitfalls of mega-stardom. After all, he's raised a happy family and lived a refreshingly stable life. Plus, Bon Jovi has been married to Dorothea Hurley since the late '80s. However, it hasn't always been so smooth behind the scenes.
Hurley and Bon Jovi started out as high school sweethearts. In 1989, the pair eloped in Sin City, thus joining the ranks of celebrities who've tied the knot in Las Vegas. Speaking with Michael Strahan in ABC's 2024 special "Halfway There," Bon Jovi confessed that his family and friends were puzzled by his decision to settle down at that point in his career.
Bon Jovi did imply that he'd been unfaithful to Hurley early on. "I got away with murder," the musician confessed to Strahan. "I'm a rock and roll star, I'm not a saint. I'm not saying that there weren't a hundred girls in my life." However, when he recognized the irreversible toll that this behavior could have on his relationship with Hurley, he changed course. "There is no doubt in my mind that this world revolves because of her," he said. In April 2024, they celebrated 35 years of marriage.
If you or anyone you know is in crisis, needs help with mental health, or is struggling with addiction issues, please contact the relevant resources below:
- Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
- Message the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
- Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).