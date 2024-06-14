Trump's Reported Comments On Nancy Pelosi's Age Are So Painfully Ironic
Donald Trump is, regrettably, pretty well known for making lewd remarks about women. Apart from the former president's "grab them by the p***y" comments, aka the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape scandal, Trump relentlessly bullies women who oppose him. He called Madonna "disgusting," tagged Hillary Clinton as a "nasty woman," and referred to E. Jean Carroll as "ugly." Trump's vocabulary is quite strong, which is why it isn't surprising that he has a habit of attacking U.S. representative Nancy Pelosi. Over the years, the former "Apprentice" host has called her an "animal," a "crazed lunatic," and even made fun of Pelosi's husband for getting physically assaulted by a political extremist. Recently, though, Trump's digs have grown more unhinged and less thought-out.
According to numerous reports, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee asserted to House GOP members that one of Pelosi's daughters felt that he would be a great romantic fit for the Democrat. "Nancy Pelosi's daughter is a whacko, her daughter told me if things were different, Nancy and I would be perfect together," he claimed (via the Daily Mail), before acknowledging, "There's an age difference, though." At 78, Trump seems to have forgotten the 24-year age gap between him and his third wife. In fact, the former president is a lot closer in age to Pelosi. It's also hard to believe that her daughters would pick him over their father, to whom she has been happily married for over 60 years. Trump is notably on his third marriage and has quite the reputation as a serial cheater.
Nancy Pelosi's daughter had a scathing response to Donald Trump's quip
Unfortunately for Donald Trump, his little boast was shared extensively on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Christine Pelosi herself caught wind of it. She offered a concise reply that not only discredited the former president's claims but also took aim at him for being unfit to hold office, writing: "Speaking for all 4 Pelosi daughters — this is a LIE. His deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother is yet another reason Donald Trump is unwell, unhinged and unfit to step foot anywhere near her — or the White House." Nancy Pelosi also responded to the shocking claims via a spokesperson, who informed The Hill: "That guy has clearly lost his marbles. Not that he had many to begin with."
Notably, this latest unsavory comment comes just days after a former Trump aide sounded the alarm on Donald's mental decline. Even more dubiously, the outspoken politician's ill-timed observation was shared just a day before he turned 78, a milestone birthday that a psychologist believes might be hard on Barron Trump. It's unlikely that the MAGA leader will respond to the backlash, but if he does, Donald's statements might echo his 2022 words to the New York Post: "Just remember what I'm telling you [...] 78 is not old."