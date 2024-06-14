Trump's Reported Comments On Nancy Pelosi's Age Are So Painfully Ironic

Donald Trump is, regrettably, pretty well known for making lewd remarks about women. Apart from the former president's "grab them by the p***y" comments, aka the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape scandal, Trump relentlessly bullies women who oppose him. He called Madonna "disgusting," tagged Hillary Clinton as a "nasty woman," and referred to E. Jean Carroll as "ugly." Trump's vocabulary is quite strong, which is why it isn't surprising that he has a habit of attacking U.S. representative Nancy Pelosi. Over the years, the former "Apprentice" host has called her an "animal," a "crazed lunatic," and even made fun of Pelosi's husband for getting physically assaulted by a political extremist. Recently, though, Trump's digs have grown more unhinged and less thought-out.

Advertisement

According to numerous reports, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee asserted to House GOP members that one of Pelosi's daughters felt that he would be a great romantic fit for the Democrat. "Nancy Pelosi's daughter is a whacko, her daughter told me if things were different, Nancy and I would be perfect together," he claimed (via the Daily Mail), before acknowledging, "There's an age difference, though." At 78, Trump seems to have forgotten the 24-year age gap between him and his third wife. In fact, the former president is a lot closer in age to Pelosi. It's also hard to believe that her daughters would pick him over their father, to whom she has been happily married for over 60 years. Trump is notably on his third marriage and has quite the reputation as a serial cheater.

Advertisement