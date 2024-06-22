What Simone Biles Looks Like Without Makeup

Simone Biles is a formidable gymnast, having smashed world records and earned a plethora of medals at the Olympics and World Championships. She wears makeup when competing, like when she utilized a fabulous eyeliner trend. However, Biles is just as stunning with no makeup at all. In her Vogue "Beauty Secrets" episode from 2020, Biles started the video fresh-faced before demonstrating her skincare routine featuring a tutorial for her Olympic gold eye makeup.

"Naturally I've actually had pretty good skin growing up in general," Biles said. She explained that the makeup she wears for competitions doesn't cause acne for her, but stress does. She also gave fellow Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman a shout-out, since Raisman's love of skincare inspired Biles.

As Biles applied her makeup, she said it's not the be-all and end-all in professional gymnastics: "So going into a competition, does makeup make me feel better? Yes, but it's what I do out there on the floor that really really matters." Later in the video, Biles said she only wears chapstick — no lipstick — when competing. She also said that besides gymnastics competitions, she doesn't wear makeup often because of her training. She added, "So I do like wearing makeup sometimes just to be a little bit different and get out of my element, but most of the time, you'll see me bare-faced without any makeup on, and I look rough, so don't judge me." That couldn't be further from the truth!

