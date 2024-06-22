What Simone Biles Looks Like Without Makeup
Simone Biles is a formidable gymnast, having smashed world records and earned a plethora of medals at the Olympics and World Championships. She wears makeup when competing, like when she utilized a fabulous eyeliner trend. However, Biles is just as stunning with no makeup at all. In her Vogue "Beauty Secrets" episode from 2020, Biles started the video fresh-faced before demonstrating her skincare routine featuring a tutorial for her Olympic gold eye makeup.
"Naturally I've actually had pretty good skin growing up in general," Biles said. She explained that the makeup she wears for competitions doesn't cause acne for her, but stress does. She also gave fellow Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman a shout-out, since Raisman's love of skincare inspired Biles.
As Biles applied her makeup, she said it's not the be-all and end-all in professional gymnastics: "So going into a competition, does makeup make me feel better? Yes, but it's what I do out there on the floor that really really matters." Later in the video, Biles said she only wears chapstick — no lipstick — when competing. She also said that besides gymnastics competitions, she doesn't wear makeup often because of her training. She added, "So I do like wearing makeup sometimes just to be a little bit different and get out of my element, but most of the time, you'll see me bare-faced without any makeup on, and I look rough, so don't judge me." That couldn't be further from the truth!
Biles has shared many beautiful makeup-free pictures on social media
Many of the products in Simone Biles' Vogue tutorial — such as the face cleanser she can't live without — are from the brand SK-II, which she has partnered with. In a PopSugar interview from 2021, Biles spoke highly about the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence product. She told the outlet, "It makes my skin smoother, softer, and it has this natural glow. ... After using that, my skin just feels revitalized. It's the one item I'd take to Tokyo with me."
That beautifully clear skin has been featured in many of Biles' posts on social media, which are usually makeup-free. One example is a sweet Christmas 2022 Instagram post. In the picture, Biles and her now-husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, are posing in matching brown and black plaid pajamas.
In another makeup-free snapshot, Biles posed in a gingham top and a bucket hat, seemingly lounging by the beach. The caption simply read, "minding my own," and many fans commented lots of flame, heart, or star emojis. "So beautiful," one commenter said. Another said, "You're so pretty."
Biles films entertaining GRWM videos
Another staple of Simone Biles' social media is her "Get Ready With Me" (or GRWM) videos on TikTok. Similar to the video she did with Vogue, Biles records her skincare and makeup process and goes from no makeup to full makeup. The GRWM videos are also somewhat casual since Biles chats about what's going on in her life while applying the beauty products. In one of those TikTok videos from December 2023, Biles showed her makeup routine before going to a Green Bay Packers game — the NFL team her husband Jonathan Owens played on for the 2023 to 2024 season. Biles and Owens have done part of their marriage long-distance due to their prospective athletic careers, but she was able to attend many of his games.
In another GRWM TikTok from September 2023, Biles prepared for that year's Worlds Selection Camp. At that event, certain U.S. gymnasts were chosen to join the U.S. team for the FIG Artistic World Championships gymnastics competition, which took place in September and October 2023. Despite being open about her nerves for the event during her GRWM, Biles ended up securing a spot on that team. She really is the G.O.A.T. — and has the leotard to prove it.