The Bizarre Reason Alina Habba Once Said She Was 'Ashamed' Of Her Profession

Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba decided to go to law school after listening to an inspirational speaker in high school. However, she hasn't always been happy to be a lawyer. In an interview on Fox News with Jesse Watters in June 2023, Habba said, "I'm embarrassed to be a lawyer at this moment, honestly. I am ashamed. I'm ashamed to be a lawyer," via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

Her embarrassment seemed to be related to the charges that had been leveled against Trump. It was in the weeks after Trump made history by becoming the first president to be indicted on criminal charges at the end of March 2023 for falsifying business records in New York (for which he's been found guilty). Those were followed in early June 2023 by accusations of mishandling classified documents. It might seem as though Habba's embarrassment would be around the fact that Trump had allegedly done illegal things and that Habba was one of his lawyers — after all, one of Trump's former lawyers, Michael Cohen, has talked about being ashamed over his longtime connection with Trump. But Habba seemed more ashamed about the legal system more broadly, saying, "I'm ashamed that this is the state of our country, and it is so obvious that there's this dual system of justice," per X.

Advertisement