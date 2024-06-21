The Stunning Transformation Of Kelsey Grammer's Daughter, Greer

Kelsey Grammer has been in the spotlight for decades, getting his breakout role on "Cheers" in 1984 and becoming beloved for the show's spin-off "Frasier" several years later. He's a household name, at least to those born in or before the '90s, but his children are slowly achieving greatness as actors, as well. Greer Grammer is the sitcom star's second eldest daughter, and like her older sister Spencer, she's grown up to be gorgeous.

In September 2021, Grammer spoke with Fox News about how he helps his kids with their work as actors and his pride in them. "Once in a while, they've asked me a specific question about a character or something like that, and I try to just impart to them what I think is the best way to go about working on a role. ... Greer is really independent in terms of her approach to things. And she's pretty self-contained. So she's great."

With her famous father to look up to, Greer has become a phenomenal performer in her own right. From her upbringing in Los Angeles to her pageant days, early roles, and finally working with the "Frasier" star himself, here's the stunning transformation of Kelsey Grammer's daughter, Greer.

