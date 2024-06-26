Dolly Parton Thinks She And Donald Trump Have One Thing In Common

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers had a strong friendship and professional partnership for many years. While performing at Parton's theme park, Dollywood, in 2015, Rogers compared Parton to Donald Trump, who was campaigning for the 2016 election at the time. Rogers spoke about how, while recording the duet "You Can't Make Old Friends," Parton said she wouldn't be able to sing at Rogers' funeral. "So I said, 'We're assuming I'm going first?'" Rogers said (via YouTube). He commended Parton for her honesty and continued, "You know where you are with her at all times. She has no filter. If it goes in her mind it comes out her mouth. And that's what makes her special. She has become the Donald Trump of country music."

In a 2016 Rolling Stone interview that happened in March, prior to the presidential election in November, Parton didn't seem to know the full quote of what Rogers said, but she had her own opinions on her potential similarity to Trump. "What did that mean?" Parton asked. "He meant my hair or my money? I don't know what he meant." Parton continued, "Me and Donald kinda have the same hair." She laughed and said she was unsure exactly what Rogers was trying to say. However, she guessed correctly when she said, "He does talk about the fact that I'll just say whatever's on my mind."