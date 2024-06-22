Who Is Trump's Rumored New VP Contender, Doug Burgum?

On June 20, an X, formerly Twitter, user shared a video showing that TrumpBurgum dot com redirected to Donald Trump's website, hinting that Doug Burgum had been chosen as vice president. Although the domain no longer redirects to the MAGA website (if it ever truly did), Trump himself has previously sung the governor's praises. Doug Burgum, who was once a presidential candidate, might not be as popular as the other rumored VP options, but he is definitely one of the richest and most liked of the bunch.

Like Trump, Burgum is a billionaire businessman-turned-politician who became governor of North Dakota after a massive victory. However, unlike Trump, Burgum didn't initially have the support of the Republican party, who endorsed his rival for the GOP primaries. Another difference between the pair is that the VP-hopeful has achieved undisputed success in his sector and has glowing recommendations from his business associates.

Burgum graduated from Stanford in 1980 and became a business advisor right away. But he relocated to North Dakota to kickstart his tech career with Great Plains Software in 1983. That same year, he mortgaged his inherited property to buy parts of the company. When the owners wanted to sell the next year, he convinced his family to invest so that he could buy Great Plains and become president. Burgum's rise to wealth might seem dreamy, but it wasn't without its curve balls.

