9 Times People Broke Protocol With Queen Camilla

Members of the royal family sure have a lot of rules they're expected to not only remember, but follow. The list includes everything from the way they are to greet the reigning monarch to what food items are and aren't allowed at royal family events. And, of course, when a royal meets a member of the general public, there's protocol, too. However, there have been a number of instances where a royal's interaction with a non-royal does not totally stick to the script.

In June 2024, for example, Prince William let loose at a Taylor Swift concert when he eschewed the family's "no selfies" rule. William, Prince Charlotte, Prince George, Travis Kelce, and Swift met up backstage before the show, and naturally, they snapped some photos together. William, Charlotte, and George certainly aren't the first royals to take a selfie, and as far as we can tell, breaking this "rule" doesn't come with any major consequences. And hey, who could blame them for going rogue?

Camilla, Queen Consort, is no stranger to breaking the royal rules or stepping outside of tradition. What's more, some fellow royals and regular folks alike have interacted with Camilla in ways that don't exactly align with royal expectations. Here are nine times people broke protocol with the queen consort.

