Hunter King Tells Us Her Dream Hallmark Christmas Movie Location (& Teases Her Next Film)

Hunter King is known for being close to her Hallmark co-stars, and her latest feature "Two Scoops of Italy" is no exception, as she told us that she bonded with her castmates during production. The movie was filmed on location in Italy, and King remarked that the country is extremely beautiful, making it difficult to pick a favorite shooting spot. But, she finally decided that the area where Aldo's Cafe is nestled was her favorite. "It was just so charming and especially where we filmed at the cafe," King explained. "Right outside the little Cobblestone streets were just ... it felt like [something] out of a Hallmark movie."

She further noted that's never been to a place that felt like one of the channel's trademark films and marveled at the meta juxtaposition of it all, "I'm filming one, but it actually feels like one and it was breathtaking and so beautiful," King said. "And pictures just couldn't capture the beauty."

When asked about her dream, non-traditional location for a Hallmark Christmas film would be, she responded, "Some tropical island. I feel like that would be so fun." The idea of a warm Christmas was appealing to King, and she recalled filming the movie "Hidden Gems" in Hawaii. "Maybe I'll go back to Hawaii. Go back there for a Christmas movie," she eagerly fantasized before reiterating that "a nice tropical Christmas" would be ideal. Heck, that sounds like it could be the title for her next Hallmark holiday film.

