Awkward Eric Trump Moments Seen By Millions

Eric Trump is the middle child of former President Donald Trump. With two older siblings (Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump) and two younger half-siblings (Tiffany Trump and Barron Trump), he's directly in the center of the Trump kids. As an avid supporter of his father's political career, the New York businessman has ruffled his share of feathers over the years. Like the time Eric Trump made people furious by sharing a video that spread misinformation about burned ballots heading into the November 2020 election. That did not go over well.

Like many members of the Trump family, Eric has also been parodied on "Saturday Night Live." Played by former cast member Alex Moffat, the fictionalized version of Eric was characterized as simple-minded, like a small child, and often blurted out things he shouldn't say before being corrected by his older brother. In a "Weekend Update" segment from October 2020, Mikey Day as Don Jr. said, "Dad isn't worried about losing this election. In fact, he's — " prompting Moffat as Eric to interrupt by yelling, "Terrified!" Later in the sketch, Eric drank hand sanitizer and with a toothy grin said, "Dad said it was fine!"

Although the parodies are exaggerated for laughs, Eric has had plenty of real-life awkward moments that were seen by millions.