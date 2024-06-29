Everything Dr. Phil Has Said About Donald Trump Over The Years

How does Dr. Phil McGraw really feel about Donald Trump? McGraw, who is better known by the nickname Dr. Phil, hasn't exactly taken a firm stance on the second-time presidential hopeful. He has, however, said enough about him over the years for us to connect the dots. McGraw has been a well-known public figure since the 1990s. He has shared his views as a clinical psychologist on his long-running series, "Dr. Phil," in the more than 15 books he's authored, and now on "Dr. Phil Primetime." Consequently, it's no wonder why fans want to know where he really stands on the issue of Trump. Yet, based on what he has said, it seems that McGraw has mixed feelings about the polarizing figure.

As a prominent TV host for decades, McGraw has been in the public eye throughout the many eras of Trump. Through the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections, McGraw hasn't formally sided with Trump, and he has never endorsed a candidate. Yet, after reviewing the things that McGraw has publicly said about the former president, there's also a lot to be gleaned in what he hasn't said.