Inside Princess Caroline's Relationship With Her Daughter Charlotte Casiraghi

Despite all her riches, Princess Caroline has led a tragic life, having lost her mom, Grace Kelly, in a car crash in 1982. Just eight years later, Stefano Casiraghi, who was Princess Caroline's second husband and the father of her daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, died at the tender age of 30 after being injured in a speedboat crash.

Advertisement

Just 4 years old when her dad died, Charlotte was distraught at the tragic loss. "Everything he did reminds me how brave he was," she revealed on "Le Parole della Settimana" (via Hola! magazine). "Losing someone, somehow, makes you take on that courage, to get over the anguish and fear that it provokes." Following her husband's untimely death, Caroline set out to restore a semblance of normality in Charlotte's life. Subsequently, she moved her daughter and two sons to Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in Southern France. "The death of her father was very traumatic for her and her brothers," Pauline Delassus explained to Vanity Fair. "Their mother wanted to protect them and raised them away from the Monaco uproar. That is partly how she became a very good student and got interested in horse riding. She was a serious teenager, never a party girl."

Advertisement

To this day, Provence holds a special place in Charlotte's heart, and it's where she chose to hold her wedding to Dimitri Rassam in 2019. "It is this particular love of Provence she wants to share with her family and friends," an insider told People.