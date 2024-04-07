Royals Who Borrowed Clothes From Their Mom's Closet

The fashion choices of royals have drawn the admiration (and criticism) of the public for practically as long as they've been around. From bold fashion decisions to inappropriate royal outfits, their clothing continues to be used as a way for royals to express themselves. With a long list of engagements including state banquets, tours of non-profits, and royal weddings, the royals have no shortage of opportunities to debut new looks — or recycle old ones. It seems to be just part of the job to know when — and how — to bring back a previously seen piece. Whether paired with a new fascinator or re-worn in precisely the style it first debuted in, the art of recycling clothes is one that the royals have perfected.

Even royals sometimes take clothes from the glamorous closets of their royal moms — and who can blame them? The jewels and the gowns of an emerging royal can represent the perfect opportunity to find their own style — and perfect it. Here is a look into times that royals have borrowed clothes and attempted (successfully or not) to make the pieces their own.