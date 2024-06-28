Who Is Kevin Costner's Son Hayes?

Over the decades, a pattern has been established of movie stars acting alongside their progeny onscreen. It makes sense; children of famous actors are usually brought up in circumstances in which film sets are places where a parent (or sometimes both) go to earn a living, so they are usually familiar with the moviemaking process. There's also a case to be made that these so-called nepo babies are selected to follow in their parents' footsteps because they have a genetic predisposition toward acting ability (to say nothing of their inherited good looks). Then, there are those occasions when actors cast their kids in their films, such as when Will Smith hired his son Jaden Smith for a few of his movies over the years.

Advertisement

All of which leads to Kevin Costner's decision to cast his son, Hayes Costner, in his new big-screen Western. That film — "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1" — is a three-hour epic that is the first installment of what's planned to be a four-movie tetralogy; Kevin is also behind the camera as director, producer, and co-writer, and claimed to have sunk $38 million of his own money into the project.

As the former "Yellowstone" star and his son make the rounds together on red carpets and junkets to promote the new flick, the question arises: who is Kevin Costner's son Hayes? To find out, keep on reading to find out all about the 15-year-old who just made his acting debut in his dad's ambitious Western.

Advertisement