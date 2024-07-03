Rumors About Barron Trump That Have Been Firmly Debunked

At the tender age of 10, Barron Trump's world was turned upside down when his father assumed the highest office in the land. Up till then, he'd lived a fairly anonymous life as the son of real estate tycoon Donald Trump. While his parents did their best to give him a sense of normalcy in the White House — Melania Trump, in particular, put Barron on a path of privacy — it came at a price. Because Barron is rarely seen or spoken about (except when Donald reminds us how tall he is), the rumor mill has been merrily chugging along.

Some of the murmurs have a basis in truth. For instance, Snopes confirms Barron was seen wearing a pair of Nikes not long after Donald protested the shoe company's endorsement deal with Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback who knelt during the National Anthem. But some of the claims about Barron are just bizarre, offensive, or altogether bogus. A parody news story about his winning a huge prize in a national science competition was circulated as if it were true, and soo was a Photoshopped pic of Barron wearing a T-shirt appearing to say "I miss Obama."

After he turned 18 in March 2024, Barron became old enough to confirm or deny any tea being spilled about him. But since he's reportedly busy looking at colleges, we'll do him the courtesy of quashing some of the more persistent rumors before they go any farther.

