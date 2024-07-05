What Happened To US Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson?

There are a lot of mental and physical benefits that come with being an athlete, but there are also a lot of risks, too. Injuries are always on the table, and the pressure that can come with sports can take a toll on a person's overall mental health. It's also not uncommon for athletes to struggle with eating disorders — and Shawn Johnson knows this struggle all too well. Years after she retired from gymnastics, the Olympian shared that while she never received a formal diagnosis, she suffered from an eating disorder throughout her career.

As Johnson recalled to People in 2015, she felt pressured to lose weight when she was still a kid. "I went as far as literally not eating any carbs. I wouldn't allow myself to eat a single noodle of soup. It got to [the] point where my body was like, shutting down. I was on a diet where I would eat like 700 calories a day –- all the way through the 2008 Olympics," she said. The struggle didn't fade away after she retired from gymnastics. As she shared with People, she continued to grapple with her body image and relationship with food when she was on "Dancing with the Stars."

Johnson told People that things shifted for the better after she started dating her now-husband. "I felt like I could just be me and I knew he was still going to love me," she said.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).