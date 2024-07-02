King Charles' Reported Travel Plans Could Mark First Step Forward Amid Feud With Prince Harry
It's been four long years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tense relationship with the royal family (and the British tabloid press) erupted into Megxit. There's been little public communication on either side since, with Harry even skipping Hugh Grosvenor's recent wedding to avoid his estranged brother, Prince William. This is huge, considering the Duke of Westminster is Prince Archie (and Prince George's) godfather. Now, in a long overdue display of maturity, King Charles III is reportedly brandishing a white flag — or at least planning to. According to multiple sources, he wants to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their home in California.
Royal author Tom Quinn claimed that Charles's actions are primarily driven by a desire to have a stronger relationship with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibeth, who turn 5 and 3, respectively, this year. "He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet will not remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be," Quinn informed The Mirror. The king isn't taking baby steps, either. Insiders suggested that the visit could happen in August, just a month away! Unfortunately, two senior royal family members are reportedly against a ceasefire and have made their feelings known to Charles.
Queen Camilla and Prince William reportedly do not want a reunion
Despite the drawn-out battle between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, not everyone is looking forward to a happy ending. A source asserted to New Idea that Prince William doesn't support his father's attempts to make peace, revealing, "William can't understand why Charles would be going out on a limb like this." This narrative isn't all that surprising, considering Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit took a serious toll on William and Kate Middleton's marriage. The insider added that Charles' wife has similar feelings, but on different grounds: "[Queen] Camilla is against the trip more for health reasons. The Australia tour in October is going to be a lot for a man of his age with cancer, let alone an emotional transatlantic journey to visit his estranged son."
Ironically, Charles' heartbreaking cancer diagnosis is a great reason for him to refuse any discouraging advice. Despite Queen Elizabeth II's achievements as a monarch, she meant even more to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who will remember her as a loving matriarch above anything else. Perhaps this is the sort of legacy that Charles is more concerned about leaving. After all, in the documentary "Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70," William confirmed that his father is terrific with Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, but they could really use more time with him (via Hello! magazine).