King Charles' Reported Travel Plans Could Mark First Step Forward Amid Feud With Prince Harry

It's been four long years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tense relationship with the royal family (and the British tabloid press) erupted into Megxit. There's been little public communication on either side since, with Harry even skipping Hugh Grosvenor's recent wedding to avoid his estranged brother, Prince William. This is huge, considering the Duke of Westminster is Prince Archie (and Prince George's) godfather. Now, in a long overdue display of maturity, King Charles III is reportedly brandishing a white flag — or at least planning to. According to multiple sources, he wants to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their home in California.

Royal author Tom Quinn claimed that Charles's actions are primarily driven by a desire to have a stronger relationship with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibeth, who turn 5 and 3, respectively, this year. "He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet will not remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be," Quinn informed The Mirror. The king isn't taking baby steps, either. Insiders suggested that the visit could happen in August, just a month away! Unfortunately, two senior royal family members are reportedly against a ceasefire and have made their feelings known to Charles.