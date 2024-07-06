Rose Hanbury Has A Closer Connection To Queen Camilla Than We Realized

Rose Hanbury became the Marchioness of Cholmondeley in 2009 when she married David Cholmondeley, Marquess of Cholmondeley. As part of the British nobility it's not a surprise that they rub shoulders with the upper class and even the royal family. Hanbury has long enjoyed a friendship with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, but that's not her only connection to the royals. She's also connected to Queen Camilla through her friendship Laura Lopes, the daughter of Queen Camilla and her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

I got the impression from this 2004 newspaper article that there was a preexisting relationship between Camilla and Rose Hanbury through her (Camilla's) daughter. From the looks of it, it's been a minimum of two decades. pic.twitter.com/7rLSUmvBWB — G. I. Brock (@GenerallyBrock) May 26, 2024

On X, formerly known as Twitter, someone shared a newspaper clipping showing Lopes and Hanbury together. In the caption, they said: "I got the impression from this 2004 newspaper article that there was a preexisting relationship between Camilla and Rose Hanbury through her (Camilla's) daughter. From the looks of it, it's been a minimum of two decades." The newspaper excerpt mentioned Hanbury and Laura (then Laura Parker Bowles) attending a boutique opening, and Laura's then-boyfriend, now-husband Harry Lopes was in attendance as well.

Hanbury, her parents, and her sister attended Laura and Harry's wedding in 2006. Hanbury has also attended book launches for Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles.