Tragic Details About Hallmark Star Alexa PenaVega's Life

Trigger warning: The following article mentions eating disorders

Alexa PenaVega (born Alexa Vega) seems to have it all. The former child star, known for her starring role as Carmen Cortez in the "Spy Kids" franchise, seems to have escaped the child star curse. Far from falling into obscurity or squandering her hard-earned money on a party lifestyle, she continued with her career and became a beloved Hallmark mainstay before signing a deal with their competitor, Great American Family. Aside from her successful acting career, she has a happy home life and has been married to "Big Time Rush" star Carlos PenaVega (born Carlos Pena) since 2014. The two combined their last names and have three children: Ocean, Kingston, and Rio.

Advertisement

But no life is perfect, and PenaVega knows that all too well. The Hallmark star has dealt with many tragic challenges over the years, from struggles with her body image to a devastating loss that shook her world. To cope with the challenges she's faced, whether it's conflict within her marriage or negative attention from the public, PenaVega relies on her Christian faith. "I think that is honestly where a lot of my patience comes. ... I look to my relationship with God and really try to slow down with everything I do," she told The War Cry.

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).

Advertisement