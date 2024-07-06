Prince William's Viral Electric Scooter Moment Proves He's Hit His Peak Dad Era
Nothing gives dad era vibes like convenient, practical solutions with a goofy edge — and by the looks of things, Prince William is fully in his dad phase. The next in line to the British throne was caught on video whizzing around Windsor Castle on an electric scooter. In the viral TikTok clip he steers his Hot Wheels past a castle watchman, underneath a large archway, and out of sight.
Dad's hacks are notoriously efficient, unglamorous, and nostalgia-ridden, and William's scooter hits all three marks. It's even more entertaining watching him choose safer scooters over his longtime hobby of motorcycle riding. The Prince of Wales reportedly purchased the scooter in 2023 to move from the castle to Adelaide Cottage, where Kate Middleton and their children moved. An informant told The Sun that the scooter made it easy for William to see King Charles on demand: "It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King."
Prince William's electric scooter is a sweet message to Kate Middleton and their children
Prince William's love for motorbikes and crash helmets began when he was "very small," largely because it allowed him to stay incognito and avoid public attention (via Express). This hobby matured well into his adulthood and royal work. After passing his driver's test at age 19, he biked around South Africa for charity in 2008, and often visited bike factories and competitions on royal duty. This hobby greatly worried Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family, but William continued anyway — until 2017.
Speaking about his decision to give up the beloved pastime, he gave the sweetest reason ever: his family. "I'm a father of three, I have to tone it down," he said. Just two years earlier, Kate Middleton admitted that motorbike riding was a dangerous hobby she didn't want George picking up from his father.
William's recent choice to use a scooter instead of a bike is a sweet reminder that his priorities remain with his children and Kate and King Charles amidst their dual cancer diagnoses. The crown prince has now been humorously dubbed "Prince of Wheels," but any serious William scooter slander is totally misplaced. Off you go, Your Highness.