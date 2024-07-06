Prince William's Viral Electric Scooter Moment Proves He's Hit His Peak Dad Era

Prince William's love for motorbikes and crash helmets began when he was "very small," largely because it allowed him to stay incognito and avoid public attention (via Express). This hobby matured well into his adulthood and royal work. After passing his driver's test at age 19, he biked around South Africa for charity in 2008, and often visited bike factories and competitions on royal duty. This hobby greatly worried Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family, but William continued anyway — until 2017.

Speaking about his decision to give up the beloved pastime, he gave the sweetest reason ever: his family. "I'm a father of three, I have to tone it down," he said. Just two years earlier, Kate Middleton admitted that motorbike riding was a dangerous hobby she didn't want George picking up from his father.

William's recent choice to use a scooter instead of a bike is a sweet reminder that his priorities remain with his children and Kate and King Charles amidst their dual cancer diagnoses. The crown prince has now been humorously dubbed "Prince of Wheels," but any serious William scooter slander is totally misplaced. Off you go, Your Highness.