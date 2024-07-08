Jill Biden's Granddaughter Finnegan Gave The First Lady's Dress A Stylish Upgrade To Flaunt Her Killer Legs

Finnegan Biden, one of President Joe Biden and Jill Biden's seven grandchildren, has appeared at a myriad of events over the years to support her grandfather's political career. Sometimes she's even taken his place, such as at the May 2023 coronation of King Charles III in England, which she attended with her grandmother since her grandfather was busy running the United States at the time.

It seems that Finnegan shares a special connection with her grandmother in particular. In fact, during a Today interview with Joe and Jill Biden's daughter Ashley and granddaughters Finnegan, Maisy, Naomi, and Natalie, the group said that Finnegan was the one who was most like Jill. "You guys get along so well," Maisy Biden said to her sister. Finnegan agreed with that, saying, "We get each other."

It seems that Finnegan is also close enough — and the right size — to share some of her grandmother's event-ready clothing and gowns, though she may make a few alterations to make it more age-appropriate. For example, the University of Pennsylvania graduate wore a stunning, off-the-shoulder red gown to a state dinner in April 2024, which looked suspiciously similar to one that the first lady had worn to an event in 2013. There was one big difference, however — a slit down the front of the dress that showed off Finnegan's killer legs.

