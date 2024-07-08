Jill Biden's Granddaughter Finnegan Gave The First Lady's Dress A Stylish Upgrade To Flaunt Her Killer Legs
Finnegan Biden, one of President Joe Biden and Jill Biden's seven grandchildren, has appeared at a myriad of events over the years to support her grandfather's political career. Sometimes she's even taken his place, such as at the May 2023 coronation of King Charles III in England, which she attended with her grandmother since her grandfather was busy running the United States at the time.
It seems that Finnegan shares a special connection with her grandmother in particular. In fact, during a Today interview with Joe and Jill Biden's daughter Ashley and granddaughters Finnegan, Maisy, Naomi, and Natalie, the group said that Finnegan was the one who was most like Jill. "You guys get along so well," Maisy Biden said to her sister. Finnegan agreed with that, saying, "We get each other."
It seems that Finnegan is also close enough — and the right size — to share some of her grandmother's event-ready clothing and gowns, though she may make a few alterations to make it more age-appropriate. For example, the University of Pennsylvania graduate wore a stunning, off-the-shoulder red gown to a state dinner in April 2024, which looked suspiciously similar to one that the first lady had worn to an event in 2013. There was one big difference, however — a slit down the front of the dress that showed off Finnegan's killer legs.
Finnegan Biden vamped up her grandmother's dress
While first lady Jill Biden is known for her work as an educator and author, she has also proven herself to be a bit of a fashionista, becoming known for her impeccably tailored and classic looks. She even graced the cover of the August 2024 edition of Vogue wearing a silk tuxedo dress from Ralph Lauren. So, it's no surprise Finnegan Biden would want to raid her grandmother's closet.
Finnegan wore the off-the-shoulder, bright red gown to a state dinner at the White House on April 10, 2024, during Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's official state visit. Finnegan attended the event alongside several family members, including her aunt Ashley Biden, and Finnegan's eye-catching gown featured stylish draping in a lovely crimson. The color and the slit in the skirt highlighted her toned legs and strappy high heels.
Finnegan Biden wearing Nanas dress is so grounded pic.twitter.com/q0mOQDL07i
— Sibylle (@AHaschi) April 11, 2024
A user on X, formerly Twitter, named @AHaschi clocked the stylish hand-me-down in action, sharing photos of both Finnegan Biden and Jill Biden in the dress. "Finnegan Biden wearing Nana[']s dress is so grounded," they wrote. Jill was spotted wearing the dress more than a decade ago, at the Washington National Opera Ball in Italy in 2013. Photos from that event seem to show the same dress, but sans slit. Joe Biden, then vice president, attended the annual fundraiser with his wife.
Finnegan Biden has always been close to her grandparents
Finnegan Biden is the second-oldest grandchild of President Joe Biden and Jill Biden's seven grandchildren. She was born in 2000 to Joe and Jill's son Hunter Biden and then-wife Kathleen Buhle, and has two sisters, Naomi and Maisy.
All three girls, along with their cousin Natalie Biden — daughter of Hallie Biden and the late Beau Biden — spoke fondly of their relationship with their grandparents in their group interview for Today. They noted that Joe Biden always made an effort to come to their activities and games. "He was at everything that he could make it to," said Maisy Biden. "It was always funny seeing him show up when I was like, 'I think I just saw you on TV about 30 minutes ago. How did you just end up here?' and he was like, 'Don't worry. I knew it was a big game."
The first lady also isn't above having a little fun with her granddaughters. "Oh my gosh, she loves pranks," Finnegan said. "On Halloween, she came downstairs in a fly costume and woke us up. I've never been so terrified in my life." Well, if Finnegan ever wants to borrow that costume, we're sure her grandmother would agree — and help her plan a prank.