Tragic Life Details About Giuliana Rancic

It's hard to imagine Giuliana Rancic being anything but utterly confident in her own skin, especially since she's had such an incredible transformation over the years. But sadly, Rancic actually had a very difficult time growing up. The reporter was diagnosed with scoliosis, a medical condition characterized by a curvature in the spine, when she was just 13 years old. Anyone who's endured the tumultuous years of teen-hood knows that it's already a difficult age, and Rancic understandably became even more insecure because of her condition.

In her 2015 memoir "Going Off Script," she wrote, "The thing about scoliosis is it's a different kind of ugly for a young girl. It's one thing to hate your hair or to have bad skin, but those are things you can hopefully treat. [Scoliosis] is very hard to camouflage and it's all you think about all day, every minute of the day." The TV personality continued, "I always wore baggy clothes. And I trained myself so I always looked like I was leaning on something."

At the age of 21, Rancic had corrective surgery that straightened her spine, leading to a drastically improved posture. However, the experience never truly left the star. In 2013, she retweeted a user's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that read, "It sucks being different, sucks having uneven shoulders & ribs but it will make you strong." Rancic responded: "It will. I promise."

