Why Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Wants Joe To Stay In The Presidential Race

Jill Biden's first marriage ended in divorce, and her ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, spoke to the New York Post about his opinion on Joe Biden's presidency. While some people think that Joe should step down from his presidential reelection bid after his arguably disastrous first debate against Donald Trump, others, including Stevenson, think he should stay the course. However, Stevenson's rationale for why Joe should keep running definitely does not come from a place of love and support for his ex-wife's husband. "I actually hope Biden stays in the race and gets beaten by Trump," Stevenson said. "That would be best for the country. My life was better, the economy was better, everything was better under Trump."

Advertisement

There's certainly no love lost between Stevenson and his ex-wife. He's claimed that Jill has changed over the years, and not for the better. "The Dr. Jill Biden who I've seen on TV in the last five years is not the same person I married or that I recognize in any way," Stevenson told the outlet.