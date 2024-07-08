Why Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Wants Joe To Stay In The Presidential Race
Jill Biden's first marriage ended in divorce, and her ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, spoke to the New York Post about his opinion on Joe Biden's presidency. While some people think that Joe should step down from his presidential reelection bid after his arguably disastrous first debate against Donald Trump, others, including Stevenson, think he should stay the course. However, Stevenson's rationale for why Joe should keep running definitely does not come from a place of love and support for his ex-wife's husband. "I actually hope Biden stays in the race and gets beaten by Trump," Stevenson said. "That would be best for the country. My life was better, the economy was better, everything was better under Trump."
There's certainly no love lost between Stevenson and his ex-wife. He's claimed that Jill has changed over the years, and not for the better. "The Dr. Jill Biden who I've seen on TV in the last five years is not the same person I married or that I recognize in any way," Stevenson told the outlet.
Bill Stevenson seems to have some long held grudges against the Biden family
In a July 2024 interview on "Greg Kelly Reports" for Newsmax, Bill Stevenson, Jill Biden's first husband, said that Donald Trump is "a president that I love." He said that he is speaking out against Joe Biden now because, after the debate, Jill referred to Trump as a liar. He seems to be referring to a post-debate fundraiser where Jill was heard bigging up her husband, saying: "You answered every question; you knew all the facts. And let me ask the crowd: What did Trump do? Lie."
While Stevenson may be coming forward now because of Jill's comments, he has complained about Joe and his family before. In 2023, Stevenson had more harsh claims about the Bidens, calling them a "crime family," which has echoed some of Trump's language in his online rants against his political opponent.
Jill and Stevenson were married from 1970 to 1975. Two years following their split, Jill and Joe were wed. Joe had also been married before, but sadly, the union ended when his wife died in a tragic car accident.