Hallmark's Benjamin Ayres Used His Rom-Com Star Status To Launch The Sweetest Charity

Since debuting on the network in 2016, Benjamin Ayres has established himself as a Hallmark regular through made-for-TV movies like "The Chronicle Mysteries," "Color My World with Love," and "Long Lost Christmas." Though he belongs on the list of Hallmark hunks who make us sweat, he's also using his rom-com star status to make a real difference. In December 2022, Ayres launched Romance University, a charitable online storefront selling clothing and merchandise to his fellow romance movie lovers.

The Hallmark star was inspired by the Harvard crest, spoofing it to read "Hallmark University" on the original handful of items he had made. The idea was that he and other romance movie fans were so studied in the genre that they were university alumni, with the star going on to refer to his Hallmark colleagues as "professors" while eventually earning the title of "Chancellor" himself. "I think what I thought I was going to be doing was sell some hoodies and just some fun merch," the former "Saving Hope" actor told TV Goodness. "But what I realized was I built an incredible community that is so heartwarming to me."

In addition to cultivating this community of Hallmark fans and romance movie lovers, the Canadian native has also donated thousands of dollars worth of profits to various charities, including Toronto-based women's shelters. Ayres has remained at the forefront of Romance University and its charitable endeavors, but he's been joined by plenty of Hallmark co-stars along the way.

