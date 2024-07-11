Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Sees A Tragic Future In Store For Archie And Lilibet

Like the proverbial ripple in the pond, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's infamous "Megxit" from the royal family had farther-reaching effects than even they likely realized at the time. The couple probably expected some hard feelings from King Charles III and other senior family members, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not have taken their children's lives and futures into consideration when they backed out of royal life. For instance, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet haven't traveled to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, so the king hasn't had much opportunity to bond with his grandchildren. Harry is set on getting government-level security for his family for any future visits, but even if he does, they have nowhere to stay.

The Sussexes were evicted from Frogmore Cottage by Harry's father, leaving them without a royal residence (a move which left the prince in tears, according to The Mirror). Meghan's father, meanwhile, thinks about this quite a bit. Similarly estranged from the royal defectors since their 2018 wedding, Thomas Markle has frequently expressed his regret over what the family feuds mean for the next generation. In a June 2024 interview with the Daily Mail, Markle pointed out that he has never met Archie or Lilibet, and marveled at being in the same position as a literal king. "I would love to speak to [Charles] because I am sure he has as many unanswered questions as I do," he said. "Neither of us deserves the treatment we've received."

