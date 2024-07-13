The Surprising Friendship Between Kate Middleton And Queen Letizia Of Spain

Princess Catherine of Wales and Queen Letizia of Spain may hail from different countries, but the two royals still have a lot in common. Both Catherine and Letizia were born into typical middle-class families who had no palace connections. They were both phenomenal students who were accepted at some of the best universities that their countries had to offer, and they both fell in love with a prince.

In addition to these more superficial similarities, Catherine and Letizia share a deeper sort of bond. They have faced many of the same challenges — especially in terms of how they were received into royal life. When she fell in love with Prince Willian, Princess Catherine experienced quite a bit of classism from courtiers who didn't want to accept a middle-class princess. Letizia, too, experienced some blowback when it was announced that then-Prince Felipe had selected a typical working woman as his bride.

Over the years, these common experiences have allowed Catherine and Letizia to forge a unique friendship. Although they live countries apart, the two royals inhabit very similar worlds.

