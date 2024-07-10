Melania's Red Hot Return To The Public Eye Proves She Shines Brighter Without Trump At Her Side
Melania Trump is back, and boy, is there a lot to unpack here. Melania has been notably M.I.A as of late despite many occasions where we expected to see her by Donald Trump's side. She didn't support her husband in court during his criminal fraud trial, she has been glaringly absent on the campaign trail as he attempts to secure a second term as president, and she even missed the first presidential debate of 2024. Now, just a week after rumors spread that she doesn't plan on doing much if she becomes First Lady again, she hosted a fundraiser at Trump Tower to help Donald's campaign. While she raised a whopping $1.4 million and "stunned all in attendance," according to Page Six, she was not joined by her husband.
Melania's event raised money for the Log Cabin Republicans, a group for conservative members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies. Not only was the former First Lady's willingness to host the event fairly out of the ordinary; she also seemed to be somewhat uncharacteristically outgoing with guests. A source who attended the event told Page Six, "Hors d'oeuvres and Champagne flowed as the first lady generously welcomed the guests to her home with off-the-cuff remarks." Another said she was "elegant and eloquent. She took the time to speak with everyone."
Melania Trump flourished while hosting without Donald
Melania Trump hasn't been seen in public with Donald Trump since their son, Barron Trump graduated high school in May. While her return to the public eye is an attempt to help secure voters in swing-states for her husband's campaign, it's noteworthy that Donald, himself, wasn't present. Still, Donald's absence from the event didn't hurt Melania's willingness to have all eyes on her. In fact, it seems quite the opposite. Melania is known for being private, and she often seems to prefer to fade into the background. Yet, she sported an eye-catching look (above), which one fundraiser guest described as a "fire engine red Valentino dress with appliqué flowers in the same fabric and Christian Louboutin pumps."
The fundraiser was reportedly the first event for Donald's 2024 campaign that was hosted at Trump Tower. It wasn't, however, the first Log Cabin Republicans event that Melania has hosted. In April, she raised more than $1 million at a fundraiser at their Mar-a-Lago estate. So, what is the method to the madness for Melania's public appearances? It's unclear, but that doesn't mean that it's not purposeful. "The Art of Her Deal" author Mary Jordan told The Guardian, "Everything she does is very thought out and calculated. ... Yes, we're going to be seeing her at key moments but we're not going to be seeing her as other political spouses are. She never has and never will act like any other political spouse the country's ever seen."