Melania's Red Hot Return To The Public Eye Proves She Shines Brighter Without Trump At Her Side

Melania Trump is back, and boy, is there a lot to unpack here. Melania has been notably M.I.A as of late despite many occasions where we expected to see her by Donald Trump's side. She didn't support her husband in court during his criminal fraud trial, she has been glaringly absent on the campaign trail as he attempts to secure a second term as president, and she even missed the first presidential debate of 2024. Now, just a week after rumors spread that she doesn't plan on doing much if she becomes First Lady again, she hosted a fundraiser at Trump Tower to help Donald's campaign. While she raised a whopping $1.4 million and "stunned all in attendance," according to Page Six, she was not joined by her husband.

Melania's event raised money for the Log Cabin Republicans, a group for conservative members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies. Not only was the former First Lady's willingness to host the event fairly out of the ordinary; she also seemed to be somewhat uncharacteristically outgoing with guests. A source who attended the event told Page Six, "Hors d'oeuvres and Champagne flowed as the first lady generously welcomed the guests to her home with off-the-cuff remarks." Another said she was "elegant and eloquent. She took the time to speak with everyone."