How Do Alina Habba And Melania Trump Really Feel About Each Other? Here's What We Know

On the homefront, Donald Trump has his third wife, Melania Trump, to keep him settled, ignore his multiple alleged infidelities, and raise his youngest son, Barron Trump. In the legal world, however, Alina Habba is the former president's right-hand woman. Habba and Melania seem absolutely devoted to 45, but how do they feel about each other — especially since there are whispers of a Donald-Habba romance? If you guessed that there's a bitter feud percolating between these two women, you'd be dead wrong. From all appearances, Donald's wife and his attorney seem to enjoy a relatively friendly relationship, complete with warm birthday wishes and even some mutual friends.

In March 2024, Melania was, somewhat shockingly, present at Habba's over-the-top 40th birthday celebrations. This was a pretty big deal because the former first lady's public appearances have drastically reduced due to the media frenzy around the Stormy Daniels case. Habba's party was also only two months after Melania's beloved mother's funeral — which would have been the perfect excuse for her not to attend. But the former model happily graced the event alongside Habba's bestie, and "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum, Siggy Flicker, a mutual friend of both women. In fact, the trio's surprising personal and business relationship dates back to 2021, when the TV star hired Habba.