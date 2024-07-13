How Do Alina Habba And Melania Trump Really Feel About Each Other? Here's What We Know
On the homefront, Donald Trump has his third wife, Melania Trump, to keep him settled, ignore his multiple alleged infidelities, and raise his youngest son, Barron Trump. In the legal world, however, Alina Habba is the former president's right-hand woman. Habba and Melania seem absolutely devoted to 45, but how do they feel about each other — especially since there are whispers of a Donald-Habba romance? If you guessed that there's a bitter feud percolating between these two women, you'd be dead wrong. From all appearances, Donald's wife and his attorney seem to enjoy a relatively friendly relationship, complete with warm birthday wishes and even some mutual friends.
In March 2024, Melania was, somewhat shockingly, present at Habba's over-the-top 40th birthday celebrations. This was a pretty big deal because the former first lady's public appearances have drastically reduced due to the media frenzy around the Stormy Daniels case. Habba's party was also only two months after Melania's beloved mother's funeral — which would have been the perfect excuse for her not to attend. But the former model happily graced the event alongside Habba's bestie, and "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum, Siggy Flicker, a mutual friend of both women. In fact, the trio's surprising personal and business relationship dates back to 2021, when the TV star hired Habba.
Alina Habba took a Melania Trump case before working for her husband
When Siggy Flicker decided to sue Facebook in July 2021, Alina Habba was her lawyer of choice. The former reality star and socialite claimed that the social media platform had disabled her account simply for posting a birthday shoutout to Melania Trump. Enter Habba, who valiantly took on the case, making sure to promote it on her personal website, HabbaLaw, of course. It's unclear if the suit ever went anywhere, but the passionate New Jersey lawyer officially joined Donald Trump's legal team just two months later.
Years after the lawsuit, Flicker continues to speak highly of Melania and even name-dropped her in a birthday post for Alina Habba and her husband, Gregg Reuben. She wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Blessed to call Alina & Gregg my friends who are my family! [...] Blessed to be in the presence of the most beautiful, brilliant & elegant 1st lady this [country] has ever had." When Melania's birthday rolled around, Habba proved that she shared her bestie's feelings. "Sending a big hug to the most elegant First Lady we have ever had," her Instagram post read. It was accompanied by a photo of them hugging.
Alina Habba and Donald Trump's relationship has raised some eyebrows
While Melania Trump has made herself as scarce as possible amidst Donald Trump's ongoing legal battles, Alina Habba has done quite the opposite. She has passionately defended the controversial politician, proclaimed his innocence, and said a ton of ridiculous things in Donald's defense. Netizens have even noted that Habba has become the former president's frequent companion at non-legal functions that he would normally attend with his spouse. After Donald made Habba his plus-one for a UFC fight in December 2023, online speculators quickly traded conspiracy theories. As one X user opined, "It's a little strange that nobody in MAGA world appears to care that Trump now goes everywhere with Alina Habba and not Melania."
It didn't help matters that Habba's copycat Melania looks had everyone suspecting the same thing about their relationship. Several X users wondered whether Habba was intentionally trying to look like the former first lady, while others theorized about a secret romantic affair between Donald and his go-to lawyer. It's worth noting that none of these musings have any factual backing, as far as we know. But given how widespread they are, it's a wonder that Melania seems to like Habba. But then again, considering her grade-A poker face, can we ever really tell?